Lillian Tolmen makes No. 33 her own for unbeaten South Central

South Central junior Lillian Tolmen wears jersey No. 33 not only for herself but for those who helped shape her basketball career.
Her grandfather, Harry Tolmen, wore the number as a four-sport athlete in football, basketball, baseball and track. The longtime football, basketball and baseball coach at New Prairie — previously Rolling Prairie before consolidation with New Carlisle — played football and baseball at Ball State where he at one point earned the nickname “Bear” after wrestling an actual bear at a local fair to earn money for textbooks.
Former Times Female Athlete of the Year Riley Popplewell wore No. 33 at South Central before later playing at USC Upstate and then professionally in Europe. Amber Wolf took the number next during her own 1,000-point career with the Satellites. Tolmen looked up to them both.
Now the No. 33 is hers.
“It’s a really cool opportunity to wear this number and kind of represent all those people who have helped pave the way for me to be here,” Tolmen said.
Tolmen began contributing to the South Central girls basketball team as a manager in the fifth grade. Her older sister, Olivia Tolmen, made the team and wore No. 42. Lillian was going to have to be at all the games to watch Olivia anyway. She figured she may as well make a job of it.
During those four years managing she’d see the end of Popplewell’s dominant prep career wearing No. 33 and then Wolf take the number and make it her own. Older sister Olivia nearly averaged a double-double her senior year with younger sister Lillian waiting for her own chance to take the floor.
As a freshman, Tolmen wore No. 42 just like her older sister. Wolf was a senior that year.
Once Wolf graduated, the No. 33 became available. Tolmen took it.
“As a freshman you kind of get what you get with 42,” Tolmen said. “I really wanted to have a different number than my sister and create my own path without feeling stuck in her shadow. It worked out where Amber graduated and 33 became available so I was able to get it.”
This season marks Tolmen’s seventh with the program but none have been quite like this. South Central opens up sectional play against North Judson on Wednesday ranked No. 1 in the state among Class 2A teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll and carries a perfect 23-0 record.
Only Class 4A Valparaiso has managed to stay within 10 points of South Central. The Satellites won that game by nine.
“I literally grew up on basketball courts,” Tolmen said. “It definitely helped me a lot. You definitely see the court differently when you’ve grown up around it. I think it makes you appreciate a season like this a little bit more. You see girls go through their entire high school careers not being able to be a part of something like we have this season. It’s something I’m really thankful for.”
Tolmen starts and averages 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. At 5-foot-7, she’s got the physical tools of a guard but often finds herself banging around the post or chasing loose balls.
“She’s a bulldog,” South Central coach Ben Anderson said. “She’s very strong. When we need a big rebound, she’ll go get one for us. When we need someone to get to the rim, she’ll get to the rim for us. She’s so strong and plays hard. Sometimes she gets into foul trouble because of how hard-nosed she is but we like that about her.”
South Central’s undefeated regular season is unlike anything Tolmen said she’s seen before. During their final regular season win on the road against LaCrosse, the Satellite student section danced to Cupid’s “Cupid Shuffle,” sang off-key versions of Smash Mouth’s “All Star” and pantomimed the stairs scene from “Rocky,” among other things, throughout the night.
That support doesn’t go unnoticed, Tolmen said, and it’s motivation she and her teammates will continue to lean on as their run through the state tournament begins tonight.
“It’s really fun to come out here and do this for our community,” Tolmen said. “The support is amazing. It’s just a fun group to be a part of right now and is all about being a part of something bigger than yourself.”
Lilly Stoddard and Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point
Crown Point’s Lilly Stoddard and Jessica Carrothers try to stop Munster’s Sarah Lenaburg.
Jessica Carrothers
Crown Point’s Jessica Carrothers gets a shot off near the basket between Chicago Kenwood’s Brianna McDaniel and Whitney Dunn in a game last month.
Jessica Carrothers, Riley Milausnic
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, left, is guarded by Lake Central's Riley Milausnic during a game in December.
Abigail Tomblin, South Central
South Central's Abigail Tomblin, center, helped lead the Satellites to an undefeated regular season.
Delanie Gale
South Central’s Delanie Gale gets an open 3-pointer during a game against Washington Township in December.
Aniyah Bishop
Lake Central's Aniyah Bishop guards Kankakee Valley's Taylor Schoonveld during a game in January.
Riley Milausnic
Lake Central’s Riley Milausnic tries to get around Valparaiso’s Kristin Bukata during a game in January.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_1
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen and Abbie Tomblin celebrate the Satellites' win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts on Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_2
South Central’s Olivia Marks and Abbie Tomblin rush the floor as time expires in the Satellites win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at …
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_3
South Central’s Lauren Bowmar goes past Allison Capouch of Kouts to the basket in the third quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts S…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_4
Lauren Bowmar with Olivia Marks control the rebound away from Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Lyndsey Kobza in the their quarter during the PCC Tou…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_5
Kouts’ Taylor Moyer pressures South Central’s Abbie Tomblin as she shoots in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Satur…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_6
Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts goes past South Central’s Lauren Bowmar to the basket in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Sa…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_7
South Central head coach Ben Anderson talks with Abbie Tomblin during a stoppage in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_8
Kouts’ Allison Capouch gets an open three pointer in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_9
Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts takes a shot in the second quarter against South Central’s Lauren Bowmar and Sadie Marks during the PCC Tournamant fina…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_10
South Central’s Abbie Tomblin goes up for a shot against Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Taylor Moyer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournaman…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_11
South Central fans cheer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against Kouts at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_12
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen goes up against Kouts’ Lyndsey Kobza at the basket in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_13
Kouts head coach Ron Kobza directs the Fillies from the bench in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against South Central at Ko…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_14
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen follows Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she moves the ball in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kou…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_15
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen pulls the ball away from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she loses control early in the first quarter during the PCC T…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_16
South Central’s Lauren Bowmar works to strip the ball from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia early in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_17
The Kup sits at center court during warm ups before the start of the girls PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_18
South Central’s Olivia Marks gets her shot off at the basket against Allison Capouch and Emma Garavalia of Kouts in the third fourth quarter d…