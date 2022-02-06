Marisa Esquivel passes 1,000 points as Griffith repeats as sectional champ

GRIFFITH — With a second consecutive 3A sectional title all but wrapped up, Griffith coach Ken Anderson called a timeout on Saturday night.

Instead of drawing up a play or offering inspiring words, he let the home announcer do the talking: Griffith’s all-time leading scorer, Marisa Esquivel, had just surpassed 1,000 career points.

The home crowd erupted in applause. Parents captured the moment on camera. And Esquivel, on the Griffith bench, fanned her eyes in an attempt to keep from crying.

“I didn’t know the timeout was coming,” Esquivel said after the win. “I just felt really accomplished. I got that basket and I just knew it. … I just started happy crying.”

Griffith beat River Forest 47-28 to win the sectional title, avenging a 48-42 loss on Jan. 19, a game that ultimately cost Griffith its first conference title since girls basketball was sanctioned in Indiana.

Esquivel is one of seven seniors, including all five starters, that make up a close-knit group for the Panthers. She felt the support from her teammates across her whole journey to 1,000 points.

“Throughout the whole season they were like, ‘We know you can get it,’” she said. “So they were all really supportive, they’re the best group of girls.”

Anderson said the scoring isn’t what defines Esquivel — the team’s leader in scoring, assists and steals — but rather her unselfishness.

“She’s the iron woman of the program; she’s never missed a practice, never missed a game in four years,” he said. “Last night (in the sectional semifinal) she got (senior) Emily Vasilak her first basket of her career. When (Esquivel) is heading for 1,000 points and could have laid it in herself, she dished it off, got Emily a bucket, the place when nuts.”

For the Panthers, the win was one final chance to play together on their home court before moving into regionals. Esquivel and fellow senior guard Cierra Pipkins shared a moment laughing on the court in the final two minutes.

“We knew it was our last time playing together on this court,” Pipkins said. “We’ve been playing together for four years. It’s really sad, but at least we won.”

Anderson says the team has its sights set beyond the 10th sectional in school history. It has won two regionals in school history: in 2000 and 2010.

“What makes it special is nothing has come easy for this group,” he said. “We’ve had injuries, we’ve had COVID, we’ve had sickness. … This group of seniors has done everything we’ve asked, and this is what we want. We don’t want to stop right now; let’s see if we can get to a final eight. … Last year is going to help us on this next trip.”

For River Forest (7-17), a sectional runner-up comes after a 1-14 start to the season that included a 14-game losing streak. River Forest graduate Colleen Cary took over the program midseason and the team went 8-4 in its final 12 games.

Esquivel finished with 14 points and three steals for the Panthers and Pipkins had 14 points and five rebounds. Senior forward Ella Rasberry scored 12 points, adding five rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Kelsey Price, who is 5-6, grabbed six rebounds after grabbing a career-high seven rebounds on Friday.

For River Forest, senior guard Aiyanie Troutman scored 12 points, and senior guard Ayana Watts added eight points and three steals.

