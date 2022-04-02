Meet The Times' 2022 Girls Basketball All-Area teams

Here are the Times' 2022 girls basketball all-area selections:

First Team

Tori Allen, Andrean, Jr., G

Stats: 15.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.1 spg

Allen guided the Andrean 59ers to a regional final where they fell to Fairfield after knocking off previously unbeaten and state-ranked No. 1 South Central. She was named to the All-Northwest Crossroads Conference team and was an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Small School Underclass All-State Honorable Mention.

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central, So., F

Stats: 14.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 2.2 spg

Bishop was named All-Duneland Athletic Conference and IBCA Large School Underclass All-State team. She scored double figures in all but five games for a defensive-minded Indians team who allowed just 34.5 points per game.

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, Sr., G

Stats: 20.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.6 apg, 3.6 spg

Asia Donald, Hobart, Jr., G

Stats: 23.5 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.4 spg

Donald was named an Indiana Junior All-Star after leading Hobart to its most wins (11) in seven years and resetting the program’s career scoring record. She crossed the 1,000-point mark 16 games in on Jan. 11 against Chesterton and has 1,175 to her name with a season yet to go. She posted five games with at least 30 points including a 41-point outing against Munster. She was named to the IBCA Large School All-State team and was All-NCC.

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, Sr., F

Stats: 11.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.3 spg, 2.4 bpg

Stoddard, a Purdue signee, was named an Indiana All-Star as a junior and senior in both basketball and volleyball. She finished her high school career as Crown Point girls basketball’s record holder in blocks (249) and rebounds (882) and was an IBCA Senior All-State Supreme 15 Team member. She posted eight double-doubles in her final season including a 12-point, 14-rebound and four-block night in a sectional championship win against Merrillville.

Second Team

Trinity Barnes, West Side, Sr., G

Stats: 25.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.0 apg, 6.5 spg

The Region’s leading scorer was an IBCA Senior All-State honorable mention. She dropped 41 in a win against Michigan City and was capable of going over 30 any given night.

Allison Capouch, Kouts, Jr., G

Stats: 17.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.3 spg

Capouch went over 1,000 points on her career when she scored 31 on Dec. 18 against Hebron. She was named to the IBCA Small School All-State team and shared Porter County Conference MVP honors with South Central senior Abbie Tomblin.

Chloe Churilla, Highland, Sr., F

Stats: 15.2 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.7 spg

Churilla was named IBCA Senior All-State Honorable Mention for a season of work that included surpassing 1,000 career points. She pulled double duty as a Highland swimmer.

Davina Smith, Merrillville, Sr., F

Stats: 11.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.3 spg

Smith posted five double-doubles on the year including a 16-point, 10-rebound game in a narrow sectional championship loss to Crown Point. She was named IBCA Senior All-State Honorable Mention and to the All-DAC Team.

Abbie Tomblin, South Central, Sr., G

Stats: 16.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 3.6 spg

The IBCA Small School Senior All-State selection guided South Central to 26 consecutive wins before Andrean ended the Satellites' season in the regional semifinal. Tomblin shared Porter County Conference MVP honors with Kouts junior Allison Capouch.

Third Team

Carley Balas, Chesterton, Sr., F

Stats: 13.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

Chesterton’s offense and defense both started with Balas, an All-DAC team member who will play goalkeeper for St. Mary’s of the Woods.

Genesis Borom, Portage, Sr., G

Stats: 13.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.8 spg

Borom earned a spot on the All-DAC team and was an IBCA Senior All-State Honorable Mention while leading Portage to 12 wins after just five the year before. She’ll run track for Indiana Tech after competing for the Indians this spring.

Marisa Esquivel, Griffith, Sr., G

Stats: 13.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.6 apg, 3.8 spg

Esquivel scored her 1,000th point the same day Griffith won a sectional championship and graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer. She was an IBCA Senior All-State honorable mention and the All-Greater South Shore Athletic Conference team.

Becca Gerdt, Valparaiso, So., F

Stats: 10.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 2.4 spg

Gerdt led Valparaiso in both scoring and rebounding. The Vikings’ five losses on the year came against four teams that won their sectionals (Crown Point, Lake Central, Penn and South Central) and one that lost in its sectional final (Merrillville).

Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central, Fr., G

Stats: 8.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.4 apg, 3.3 spg

Wimberly was a pain for opposing guards on the defensive end, tallying 15 games with at least three steals. She was named IBCA Underclass All-State Honorable Mention and to the All-DAC team.

Honorable Mentions

Lindsay Arcella, Andrean, Fr., G; Bolanle Ayangade, Valparaiso, Sr., G; Amelia Benjamin, Valparaiso, Sr., G; Kaylee Chavez, Lowell, Sr., G; Lauren Colon, Andrean, Jr., G; Nikki Gerodemos, Crown Point, Sr., F; Anna Kleszynski, Marian Catholic, Sr., G; Clair Klinger, Washington Township, Fr., G; Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts, Sr., F; Olivia Marks, South Central, Jr., F; Riley Milausnic, Lake Central, So., G; Akaoma Odeluga, Munster, Jr., F; Cierra Pipkins, Griffith, Sr., G; Kylie Wells, Merrillville, Fr., G; Tariya Wright, TF South, Fr., G.

