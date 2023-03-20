Here are the Region's top girls basketball players from the 2022-23 season.

First Team

Tori Allen, Andrean, Sr., G

Stats: 16.1 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.4 spg

Allen was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Small School Senior All-State list after leading Andrean to its second regional championship and first since 1999. The Depauw signee graduates as the 59ers’ leading all-time scorer.

Lillian Barnes, Valparaiso, Fr., G

Stats: 17.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 5.7 spg

Barnes lived up to all of the hype surrounding the highly touted freshman’s debut high school season en route to a spot on the IBCA Underclass Supreme 15 Team. The Duneland Athletic Conference’s MVP led her Vikings to a runner-up finish in the conference and first sectional title in 18 years.

Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central, Jr., F

Stats: 9.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.7 spg

A couple of weeks after anchoring Lake Central’s Class 4A Final Four team, Bishop picked up an invitation to join the Indiana Junior All-Stars. The Indians’ leading scorer and rebounder was the most consistent player on one of the most balanced teams in the state.

Allison Capouch, Kouts, Sr., F

Stats: 21.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.2 spg, 1.0 bpg

Capouch won the Porter County Conference’s MVP award and was named to the IBCA Small School All-State team. She will continue playing basketball at Trine after high school.

Asia Donald, Hobart, Sr., G

Stats: 26.7 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 4.0 spg

Donald, the Times Player of the Year, led the state in scoring while also averaging double figure rebounding for a Hobart team that won its first sectional game in eight years. The Indiana Senior All-Star will play for Indiana State.

Second Team

Kristin Bukata, Valparaiso, Sr., G

Stats: 10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 4.5 apg, 3.7 spg

Bukata joined Barnes causing havoc in the Viking backcourt on her way to being named to the All-DAC team. The IBCA Honorable Mention All-Star pick is signed to play at Elmhurst.

Gracyn Gilliard, Munster, Fr., G

Stats: 17.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 4.5 spg

Gilliard’s breakout freshman season included a 38-point outing against Washington Township that reset the Mustang single-game scoring record.

Olivia Marks, South Central, Sr., G

Stats: 15.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.7 spg

The Trine commit was an integral part in the Satellites winning 49 games over the last two seasons. Marks was named small school senior All-State.

Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central, So., G

Stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.1 spg, 3.8 rpg, 2.7 apg

An All-DAC and honorable mention IBCA underclass All-State guard, Wimberly was the Indians’ best player, at times. She scored in double figures in four postseason games, including a 17-point performance against South Bend Washington.

Ava Ziolkowski, Crown Point, Jr., F

Stats: 17.9 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2 spg

All-DAC and underclass honorable mention All-State, Ziolkowski’s statistics speak for themselves. She recorded seven double-doubles and scored 20 or more 11 times.

Third Team

Nadia Clayton, Lake Central, Jr., F

Stats: 7.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 spg

Clayton was perhaps the area’s best defensive player on the ball. Coach Joe Huppenthal said she was the team’s MVP for portions of the season, doing all the little things for the Indians.

Lauren Colon, Andrean, Sr., G

Stats: 9.7 ppg, 2.5 apg, 34% 3-pointers

In addition to being the 59ers’ second scorer, Colon was Andrean’s defensive stopper assigned to the other team’s best player in every game. She was first-team All-NCC and senior small school All-State.

Clair Klinger, Washington Township, So., G

Stats: 14.7 ppg, 4.5 apg, 81 3-pointers made, 39% 3-pointers

The diminutive sniper was a serious threat from deep. She was named underclass honorable mention All-State by the IBCA.

Riley Milausnic; Lake Central, Jr., G

Stats: 9.4 ppg, 57 3-pointers made

When hot, Milausnic was as deadly a shooter as there was in the area. She hit three or more 3-pointers in 10 different games, including eight against Bishop Noll.

Tranika Randolph, Lake Station, Sr., G

Stats: 19.9 ppg

Among the area’s best scorers, Randolph was just under 20 points per game. She scored 28 or more four times.

Honorable mention

Kennedy Blakely, Bishop Noll, Jr., G; Skylar Bos, Demotte Christian, Sr., G; Kenedi Bradley, Chesterton, Fr., G; Laniah Davis, Marquette Catholic, Fr., G; Angelicia Del Valle, Portage, Sr., F; Addie Graf, Washington Township, Sr, F; Aaliyah Keil, Highland, Jr., G; Ayla Krygier, Lake Central, So., F; Brooke Lindesmith, Crown Point, Sr., G; Gracie Little, Washington Township, So., G/F; Akaomachukwu Odeluga, Munster, Sr., F; Lillian Tolmen, South Central, Sr., G; Lilly Toppen, Kankakee Valley, Sr., G; Jordan Steele, Highland, Fr., G; Janiyah Watkins, EC Central, Sr., G.

