MERRILLVILLE — Torri Miller had a few uncharacteristic turnovers late in the fourth quarter.
But when No. 7 Merrillville needed a basket, its junior point guard stepped up. In a tie game with 1:32 to play, the three-year starter scored on a short shot in the paint to help her team hold on for a thrilling 51-49 win over No. 5 LaPorte on Friday night.
Miller finished the game with nine points on 4-of-18 shooting, but scored five of her points in the final frame.
“I was just telling myself, ‘One mistake is not going stop us,’” Miller said. “It felt great (to win). Nobody thought we would do it, and it just felt good.”
After being called for a second straight traveling violation with a few minutes left in the game, Miller threw her hands in the air out of frustration. Pirates coach Amy Govert didn’t sub her out. Instead, she trusted her primary ball-handler to eventually make the right decisions.
Govert admitted that Miller didn’t have her best performance but is confident that her point guard will bounce back, especially after coming through in the clutch.
“She just had to calm down,” Govert said. “She was in her own head. She did travel, obviously. But she puts a lot of preesure on herself. She’s been our starting point guard for three years, so she expects more (out of herself.). I just told her to relax and make up for it on the defensive end, and she always does. She’s a tremendous defender.”
Merrillville (7-1) needed every bit of Miller’s defensive prowess to hold off LaPorte’s Ryin Ott, who went off for a game-high 23 points. The Slicers’ junior guard had a three-point play in the third quarter to bring her team within one point and showed off her full offensive arsenal.
“She’s a fantastic player,” Govert said. “I’ve always loved her game. She’s a very difficult matchup. We went small on her early and gave up two offensive rebounds early in the half, and that killed us. She had five points on us when we went small on her. She’s so smart that she will capitalize.
But Ott’s herculean effort still wasn’t enough to hand the Pirates their first home loss of the season. She scored on a left-handed floater to cut the lead to 51-49 with 28 seconds left, and the Slicers (6-4) retained passion with 12.3 seconds left eyeing a chance to tie or possible win the game.
However, following a missed 3-pointer by senior guard Kayla Jones, Merrillville forward Armani Cole grabbed her 13th rebound of the game to seal the win. The senior also scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a crucial putback layup that was the Pirates’ final basket of the game.
“I just say to myself, ‘That person down there, they’re not stronger than me,” Cole said. “I always thinks to myself, ‘I’m going to get down there (near the rim), and I’m going to get big, and I’m not going to let them push me around.”
Govert praised Cole for her unselfishness and said her entire coaching staff has encouraged the senior to be more assertive on the offensive end. After seeing their advice come to fruition in a marquee win, Govert hopes that Cole will continue to be aggressive.
“She’s been very solid for us all year,” Govert said. “This kid has worked so hard to improve her game. Anybody who has watched us the last few years can see the improvement every year. She’s our spark plug.”