Morgan Twp. wins PCC tourney title, takes down defending champ SC

“I feel like it was a pretty big play, but I also like dishing off to our (post players),” said O’Brien, who had handful of assists. “Our posts are really good, and I feel like I can depend on them so well. It was them, too.”

Morgan Twp. (19-2) had seven players score, and Sydney Good also has a strong showing. The junior guard totaled 12 points and went 5-of-6 at the charity stripe.

Last season, South Central (15-7) took down Morgan Two. in the first round on its way to the PCC tourney title. Good said it was definitely on the minds of all of the Cherokees’ returning players to get a bit of revenge.

“We used that as motivation,” Good said. “We also got a new coach, so we use that as motivation, too. We know we can trust him, so we’re all in.”

Rick Budka is in his first season at Morgan Twp., but the veteran coach is no stranger to the PCC tournament. He coached at South Central from the 2008-09 season to the 2016-17 campaign and won three straight PCC tournament crowns from 2014 to 2016.

After guiding his new squad to a title over his old program, Budka said that he was simply glad to still be a part of the PCC festivities.