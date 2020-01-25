Morgan Twp. wins PCC tourney title, takes down defending champ SC

HEBRON — Emma O’Brien let her emotions take over late in the second quarter.
Morgan Twp.’s junior guard had just come up with two big plays in the Porter County Conference Tournament championship against South Central, and she made sure to express it. O’Brien buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to extend her team’s lead, and on the very next play, she drew a charge on Satellites sophomore guard Delanie Gale.
When O’Brien fell to the floor, she didn’t stay down for long. The junior popped right back, let out a scream and high-fived her teammates. She was the main catalyst for Times No. 9 Morgan Twp. on Saturday night and scored a game-high 15 points en route to a 54-32 victory and her school’s fifth PCC crown in the past seven years.
“It’s awesome,” O’Brien said after the game, while wearing a PCC championship T-shirt and holding a piece of the net. “The PCC is the best conference ever. It’s just amazing.”
The junior’s 3-pointer and drawn charge weren’t her only memorable plays of the evening. After Satellites sophomore guard Abbie Toblin nailed a straight away 3-pointer in the third quarter to cut Morgan Twp.’s lead down to seven points, O’Brien came right back and with an old-fashioned 3-point play.
Cherokees coach Rick Budka had just yelled at his team for shooting too many long jump shots, and O’Brien took his message to heart. As she weaved her way through several defenders, the junior converted an and-1 right-handed layup to push her squad’s lead up to 38-28.
“I feel like it was a pretty big play, but I also like dishing off to our (post players),” said O’Brien, who had handful of assists. “Our posts are really good, and I feel like I can depend on them so well. It was them, too.”
Morgan Twp. (19-2) had seven players score, and Sydney Good also has a strong showing. The junior guard totaled 12 points and went 5-of-6 at the charity stripe.
Last season, South Central (15-7) took down Morgan Two. in the first round on its way to the PCC tourney title. Good said it was definitely on the minds of all of the Cherokees’ returning players to get a bit of revenge.
“We used that as motivation,” Good said. “We also got a new coach, so we use that as motivation, too. We know we can trust him, so we’re all in.”
Rick Budka is in his first season at Morgan Twp., but the veteran coach is no stranger to the PCC tournament. He coached at South Central from the 2008-09 season to the 2016-17 campaign and won three straight PCC tournament crowns from 2014 to 2016.
After guiding his new squad to a title over his old program, Budka said that he was simply glad to still be a part of the PCC festivities.
“The PCC tournament is like nothing else,” Budka said. “I’ve said it when I was at South Central, and I’ll say it here. The atmosphere in a tournament like this is even better than a sectional tournament. It really is. The schools come together and everyone is here watching the final, so it’s just a great accomplishment.”
Senior guard Amber Wolf and Tomblin paced the Satellites with 13 points and 11 points, respectively. South Central coach Wes Bucher said Saturday’s disappointing loss could serve as a teachable moment with the postseason approaching.
“We compete, but when it gets down to the nitty gritty, we’re just not quite there yet,” Bucher said. “This is a big time to turn the corner. Up to this point, we’ve been playing good basketball. We just gotta make sure we’re ready in the big moments.”
Kouts' Kobza honored
Kouts senior forward Morgan Kobza was awarded the PCC's James W. Dold Mental Attitude Award. She is the 13th Fillies player to receive the honor and the first since Megan Heinold was a co-winner alongside Hebron’s Madison Bell in 2015.