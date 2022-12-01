Munster girls basketball rallies after slow start, downs Hobart

HOBART — Munster wasn’t ready to start a streak.

The Mustangs came to Hobart on Thursday still thinking about Tuesday’s loss at Lake Central. The Indians won that game by 37 points, so Munster needed a confidence boost. The undefeated Brickies offered an opportunity bigger than just a Northwest Crossroads Conference win.

“We didn’t want to get two losses in a row. We’re going to try to not do that the whole year,” senior Lillian Mason said.

Mason paced the Mustangs with 18 points and grabbed a pair of important steals in the final minutes to help seal a 66-61 win. The win is significant in that it gives Munster seven on the season, already one better than a year ago. That fact wasn’t lost on the team after the game.

“Our seniors are really leading the way for us,” coach DeAndre Williams said. “Whatever I ask (Mason) to do, she does it. She’s been a steady presence for us all year and one of the main reasons we’re 7-2 right now.”

Early on, it looked like Hobart might run away with things. The Brickies (7-1, 0-1) scored the game’s first 10 points and the Mustangs didn’t register a field goal in the first 3 minutes, 15 seconds. The Hobart lead was 26-10 after a quarter.

Mason attributed her slow start to a nap on the bus ride over.

“I was really tired,” she said. “I feel like we just weren’t working hard enough on defense. We were slacking and just letting them be better than they actually were.”

The second quarter belonged to Munster (7-2, 1-1), though. The Mustangs roared back behind Mason, Trinity Hogge and Gracyn Gilliard. The trio combined for 22 that frame. Hogge hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to cut the Hobart lead to 37-34.

“I told them at halftime that that’s sports. It happens sometimes. You can get off to a sluggish start,” Williams said. “I was proud of the way we fought. We didn’t put our heads down. We defended each possession and got back in the game.”

Munster maintained the momentum when the teams came back out of the locker rooms, building a third-quarter lead as big as 11. Hobart was within two points with under two minutes to play but the Mustangs hung on.

Brickies senior Asia Donald came into the game scoring 32.4 per game, third in the country among those reporting on MaxPreps. Donald got her 33 points Thursday but only 10 came in the second half.

“She’s a great player. Good players get their buckets,” Williams said. “We defended her a lot better in the second half, tried to make her work in small spaces and that worked.”

Gilliard scored 17 and Hogge 13 for Munster. Akoama Odeluga had 11 points and 20 rebounds.

