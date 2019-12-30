CEDAR LAKE — Sara Zabrecky is not bashful.
On a night when Times No. 2 Munster seemed like it couldn’t buy a basket early against Hanover Central, the senior guard remained aggressive. Just before halftime, the St. John’s recruit buried a corner 3-pointer right in front of the Wildcats' bench.
It was only her second made field goal on her 10th shot attempt, but it helped the Mustangs overcome a sluggish start to remain undefeated with a 47-41 road victory on Monday.
“We were 0 for 6 (on 3-pointers) in the first half, and we’re like, ‘What the heck is going on? We’re usually great shooters. That’s what we’re known for,’” Zabrecky said. “But I think that 3 got us really going.”
Zabrecky finished the night with a game-high 16 points but shot just 4 of 18 from the field. She admitted that it wasn’t her strongest performance. However, the senior did make 7 of 8 free throws and said she never panicked when Munster (12-0) fell behind 14-7 early in the second quarter.
In the team’s Northwest Crossroads Conference opener, the Mustangs overcame an 18-point deficit against Andrean to secure a 49-46 win. Even though she would have preferred a less dramatic victory Monday, Zabrecky was elated to cap off the calendar year with a hard-fought win.
“There was never a thought in our minds that we were going to lose this game,” Zabrecky said. “We’re always thinking, ‘1-0, 1-0, 1-0’ every single time, so we don’t ever think about losing games. We kept working together and pulled out the (win) — again.”
As Munster’s leading scorer, Zabrecky is usually expected to have a strong offensive showing. She has scored in double figures in seven straight games, and fellow senior Delaney McGinty did her part against the Hanover Central (10-5), too.
The 5-foot-10 forward entered Monday’s contest averaging 3.3 points per game. But when her team needed a spark, she came through. McGinty scored a season-high 12 points, while shooting 4 of 7 from the floor and a perfect 2 of 2 at the free-throw line.
Trailing 36-33, she nailed a 3-pointer on the right wing to tie the game, and on the very next play, she forced a jump ball while defending Wildcats junior forward Julia Blue. From that point on, the Mustangs outscored Hanover Central 11-5 to finish off the game, and McGinty was thrilled to help guide her team's late rally.
“It’s so fun as a senior to see everything we’ve been working toward kind of culminate, especially with having Sara (transfer), too,” said McGinty, who scored five points in the fourth quarter. “This year has just been a great experience. Winning games is beyond fun, and being undefeated is the most fun I’ve ever had.”
McGinty has started the last six games in place of Aleena Mongerie. The junior guard broke a bone in her right foot, according to Munster coach Jim Davidson, and could miss the rest of the season.
Starting guard Kayla Ziel went down with a right shoulder injury at the 3:11 mark of the second quarter and never returned to the game. Davidson said the junior has been dealing with a right shoulder issue throughout her prep career, and he expects her to be back on the court soon.
Despite the injuries that have plagued his squad, Davidson is proud of the resiliency his group has shown. He added that the Mustangs must adjust to having a targets on their backs and wants his players to embrace the challenge of being one of the top programs in the Region.
“We have to be prepared, because we’re going to get everybody’s best game. It’s a learning process,” Davidson said. “But we had some kids step up (Monday), like Delaney. She made some huge plays for us, and everybody is happy for her because she’s a great kid.”