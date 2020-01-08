MUNSTER — It’s the last day of Munster’s winter break, and the girls basketball team is finishing up practice.
The gym is filled with screams and laughter as the Mustangs close out their final drill of the day, and Aleena Mongerie watches attentively from underneath the basket. She’s sitting right at the base of the stanchion, and her eyes are glued on the court as she chimes in.
A pair of crutches rest by her side, and her right foot is in a medical walking shoe. The junior guard wants to be out there competing, but she can’t. While warming up for a home game against Hobart on Dec. 6, 2019, Munster’s starting guard landed awkwardly and “heard a crack." When she got up, she couldn’t put any weight on her right foot.
Mongerie initially thought her fluke injury would only keep her sidelined for that game. However, it turns out that she actually fractured her right foot, which effectively ended her junior campaign.
“I got an X-ray, and I just remember being in shock,” said Mongerie, who started playing basketball in fourth grade. “I had never broken a bone before.”
Through six games, it was evident that the junior's hard work over the summer had paid off. She was averaging a career-high 11.7 points, a career-high 2.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and a career-high 3.5 steals per game.
Mongerie held out hope that she could possibly return for the postseason. But after visiting her doctor on Jan. 2, she accepted that rushing back wouldn’t be in her best interest. Fortunately, the junior won't need surgery and will be out for six to seven weeks.
Since she can't play, Mongerie has turned her attention to becoming more of a vocal leader for the Mustangs, while she prepares for her upcoming AAU season.
“It was really devastating because this year we had a lot of high expectations, and to not be a part of it, it really hurt me,” Mongerie said. “But I knew if I wasn’t able to be with the team physically, then spiritually and mentally, I could help them on the bench. Every game and every practice, I try to encourage them as much as possible.”
Without Mongerie in the lineup, and as starting junior guard Kayla Ziel nurses a right shoulder injury, Munster coach Jim Davidson said that other players' responsibilities have increased. He added that both juniors have gained a lot of experience throughout their prep careers, and their counterparts will most likely have to learn on the fly as the Mustangs gear up for the tail-end of the regular season.
“We’ve got Aleena (with an injury), and then Kayla has not been playing at full strength,” Davidson said. “So for us, we’re just trying to figure out what we can do and what we can be good at without those two kids on the floor. We’ll watch film and hopefully get some kids to step up.”
One player who has proven to be a steady contributor throughout her high school career is senior guard Emily Zabrecky, who was averaging 9.4 points per game entering Wednesday’s home matchup with Griffith. She had also nailed 28 3-pointers this season, but beyond what she has done on the court, Mongerie is thankful that Zabrecky goes out of her way to still make her feel included.
When the junior guard initially broke her right foot and went back to the training room before Munster’s game against Hobart, Mongerie said Zabrecky gave her a thumbs up and told her that everything would be OK. Since learning the severity of the injury, that mentality hasn't changed.
Zabrecky knows firsthand what Mongerie is going through because she has broken her right foot twice and her left foot twice, with the most recent break happening to her left foot just before the start of her freshman year. Back then, she underwent surgery and had to wear a cast that rose all the way up to her knee. Now, Zabrecky has become a vital part of one of the program’s best starts (13-3) in school history.
She believes that if she can come back, then Mongerie’s return is a formality for one simple reason: No one is more determined and driven than her teammate.
“(The recovery) is going to be slow at first, and there’s going to be a lot of moments when she gets frustrated,” Zabrecky said. “But one of the main things I love and cherish about her is her drive to just never give up on any sort of situation she’s in. I know she can get through this.”
In the meantime, Mongerie will remain as close to the court as possible because she just can’t help herself. Whether that’s sitting at the base of the stanchion while her teammates go through halfcourt drills or cheering them on during games from the bench, the junior is confident that her best basketball is still ahead of her.
“At first, I was really sad about it,” said Mongerie, who aspires to continue her career in college. “But my mom kept telling me that, ‘God has a plan for you, and God’s plan is better than what you have for yourself.’ I feel like this experience is just going to make me stronger and make me appreciate everything that I have.
“Once I get back, I’m going to go 100% harder.”