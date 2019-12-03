MUNSTER — The atmosphere at Munster’s home game Tuesday night against Lake Central was similar to a playoff matchup.
Mustangs senior guard Sara Zabrecky played for the Indians during her first three prep seasons and transferred for her last campaign. When the starting lineups were announced and Zabrecky’s name was called, it was clear that Lake Central’s fans weren’t interested in moving on just yet.
The Indians' student section heckled Zabrecky from start to finish, but the senior remained unfazed and led Munster (6-0) to a 43-33 victory. She scored 12 of her game-high 14 points in the second half to help the Mustangs remain undefeated on the season.
“I just came into this game focused and determined that my team is gonna get this (win), and we’re going to play together like we do every single game,” Zabrecky said. “We have each other’s back.”
On Munster’s first possession of the game, Zabrecky was hit in the face while making a cut to the other side of the court and blood started dripping from her nose. The senior was forced to come out of the game at the 5:52 mark of the first quarter and returned with a different jersey and tissue stuffed up her right nostril to stop the bleeding.
After she changed from her original No. 5 jersey to No. 15, Zabrecky struggled throughout much of the first half. The Mustangs trailed 21-14 at the break, but in the third quarter, the St. John’s commit came alive. Zabrecky banked in a 3-pointer from the left wing and nailed another 3-pointer from the left wing a few possessions later.
Her most impressive play, however, came in the fourth quarter. In a back-and-forth contest, the senior drove down the lane for an and-1 right hand layup that gave Munster a 29-28 lead over Lake Central (2-6), and the Mustangs never trailed again.
“Getting that and-1, everyone was going crazy after that one,” Zabrecky said. “It got us going and it got us hyped up. I just knew I had to score.”
The senior called her teammates her “family” and commended them for stepping up when she couldn’t find a rhythm. Sara Zabrecky’s cousin and fellow senior, Emily Zabrecky, scored nine points and junior guard Aleena Mongerie chipped in with nine points, as well.
Most of Mongerie’s points came at the charity stripe as she nailed 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win. She also snagged a few rebounds and hounded the Indians' ball-handlers all night.
“It makes it so much more fun when everyone is working hard and everybody is cheering each other on,” Mongerie said. “It just makes the game more enjoyable to play. And when it’s more enjoyable, we play harder, we play better and we become 6-0.”
Munster coach Jim Davidson knew that Tuesday’s contest would mean a lot to Sara Zabrecky, and he thought she handled the moment well. He also acknowledged that it was just a regular season game and that both programs are still building and growing.
“We talked about it all week,” Davidson said. “It’s another game. It’s a big game, yes, but it’s early in the season. It was a really good, competitive game for us and the same with them. Both teams wanted to win, but it’s not going to matter one way or the other. Sectionals is what really matters.”
