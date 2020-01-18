MUNSTER — Late in the second quarter, Kankakee Valley coach Doug Nelson turned to his bench in frustration.
“That’s the difference,” Nelson said. “We have to be able to shoot it!”
Senior guard Karmen Nowak had just missed an open 3-pointer from the right wing, and Nelson’s assessment was right. The Times No. 10 Kougars missed all eight of their 3-point attempts in the first half of Saturday’s Northwest Crossroads Conference game, and No. 7 Munster took advantage.
Three players made 3-pointers for the Mustangs, who knocked off Kankakee Valley 47-39 to claim at least a share of the NCC title for the first time in 11 years. Munster hadn’t defeated the Kougars since Jan. 14, 2012, and after seven straight losses, senior guard Emily Zabrecky said it felt good to help her program come out on top.
The Mustangs (16-4, 4-0) are now in sole possession of first place in the conference and can secure an outright NCC title with a road win against Highland on Friday.
“There’s no better feeling right now,” Zabrecky said. “Sectionals will probably feel better. But senior year, and finally winning conference? I think it’s been since 2009, and to do it with this group of girls together and how genuine all of these girls are and how well-deserved this is for this team, nothing feels better.”
Zabrecky knocked down a game-high four 3-pointers for 12 points, marking the 12th time she’s reached double figures in scoring this season. The senior has been wearing a brace on her right hand after jamming her thumb in win over TF South on Jan. 11. Zabrecky said the injury could be more serious than a sprain but will wait until after her senior campaign to get it fully check out by a doctor.
Plus, over the past two games, she’s made eight 3-pointers.
“It’s been bruising and swelling pretty bad, and I could have something torn or cracked, but the brace is helping me so far,” Zabrecky said. “I told the trainers I can’t go to the doctor yet. I gotta finish my senior season because I can’t miss a game for the life of me.
“A hand is nothing, and my senior season is everything.”
In addition to Zabrecky’s strong showing, Holly Kaim also stepped up for the Mustangs. The junior forward scored 11 points, but her real presence was felt on the glass. Kaim grabbed several rebounds and dominated the paint with her physicality.
As Munster’s leading rebounder, Kaim said she takes a lot of pride in doing the dirty work.
“I like (rebounding) because a lot of people don’t think it’s a big part of the game, but for me it is,” Kaim said. “I think it helps the team, and I love seeing other people rebounding, too. I think it brings the team together and gives us more opportunities and limits the opportunities of the other team.”
Sophomore Taylor Schoonveld made Kankakee Valley’s only 3-pointer during a 9-0 run in the third quarter. The Kougars (11-8, 3-1) outscored the Mustangs 17-8 to tie the game at 34 heading into the fourth quarter. Munster opened the final frame on an 8-0 run and never let up.
Senior guard and McDonald’s All American Games nominee Sara Zabrecky tied for the game-high with 14 points and scored eight points in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
The Mustangs also held Kankakee Valley without a field goal in the fourth quarter.
“I told them, ‘You guys deserve this, and you earned it,'” Munster coach Jim Davidson said. “Not only did they deserve (a share of the NCC title), but they earned it, and I’m just so proud of the way they played.”