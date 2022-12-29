Nadia Clayton the perfect 'glue' player for Lake Central

ST. JOHN — Gritty. Gutsy. Scrappy.

These are the sort of adjectives often used to describe players like Lake Central junior Nadia Clayton. Her game doesn’t usually inspire flashier terms. She doesn’t mind, though. She revels in being the “glue” for the Indians.

“It’s the dirty work that not that many people pay attention to. People are all about the stats and points. Sometimes that’s not what it’s about,” Clayton said. “I like what I do. I know a lot of people notice it — maybe not everyone but I don’t care.”

Clayton makes plays that don’t often wind up in a box score or jump off the screen for the casual fan. That’s just who she is and she’s accepted it.

“That’s been me, sadly, for years,” she said with a smile. “I could care less about averaging 20 points a game. I’m good with my seven or eight points or making important free throws or whatever.”

Clayton can get a bucket when she needs to, though. She scored 14 twice this season and 11 another time. Defenses can’t afford to just leave her open.

In Lake Central’s 39-38 overtime loss to Lawrence Central in the championship of the Indians’ Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Clayton found herself alone with the ball near the top of the key twice. Both times, she stepped into and buried a 3-pointer.

“I let (my teammates) do their own thing. Aniyah Bishop, I love her and I’ll give her the ball in the post,” she said. “If I want to score, I’ll go score but that’s really not the point most of the time. If I need to shoot, if I’m open, I’ll take it.”

Clayton made several of those effort types of plays to help keep the game close. She hustled to create a held ball in the first quarter. She snared an important steal in the fourth quarter, then grabbed a key rebound a few plays later to keep the game tied in the final minute.

“She plays as hard as anybody we have,” coach Joe Huppenthal said. “She’s one of the kids who’s really improved so much in our program. She has a lot to offer and I think the sky’s the limit for her. I really do.”

Clayton also guarded the Bears’ best scorer, Jaylah Lampley, for the duration. Marking the other bench’s biggest threat is often her responsibility.

“I know I’m not really a scorer. I know my role (on defense),” she said. “I take pride in that.”

Overall, the Indians defense was very good. They held Lawrence Central to a season low, almost half of its per game average. Clayton said that end of the court was a struggle for Lake Central coming into the game, especially away from the ball and in help.

“The past few games it’s been our defense that we needed to fix, not our offense,” Clayton said. “This game was different.”

The problem Wednesday was offense. The Bears’ full court trap defense gave the Indians fits at times, leading to turnovers. Huppenthal said that was partially because of Lawrence Central’s size and partially because of Lake Central failing to get to open space without the ball.

“At some point you’ve got to release and just play basketball,” he said. “I guess we’ve just got to get back to basics and figure that out a little bit but (Lawrence Central) is good. You’ve got four DI athletes out there and their length just really bothered us.”

Lake Central got an open look for Riley Milausnic in the final seconds but her shot didn’t fall. Of course, Clayton was there to make one more gritty play and chase down a long rebound before buzzer sounded.

