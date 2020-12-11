Nalani Malackowski bides her time in Chesterton's win over Portage

PORTAGE — Nalani Malackowski has been playing varsity basketball long enough to know that there will be opportunities within a game to make an impact.

The Chesterton senior bided her time on Friday night and she struck at opportune times. Malackowski knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half and added five more points in the second half to lead the Trojans to a 44-39 road victory over Portage in Duneland Athletic Conference action.

Malackowski had a game-high 14 points to go along with three assists, three steals and a block. The senior came into the game as Chesterton’s leading scorer and she was even more of a focal point when classmate Emma Schmidt was saddled with early foul trouble.

“We had to make some adjustments, but we know that we just need to be patient and our chances will be there,” Malackowski said. “You can’t rush your shots.”

Longtime Chesterton coach Jack Campbell knew the Trojans (6-1, 2-1) would be challenged by an aggressive Portage defense and he preached patience throughout the night to his team.

“They give you a lot of problems,” Campbell said. “You have to be smart with your shots. If you run up the floor and shoot quick three straight times, that’s almost like turning it over three straight times.”