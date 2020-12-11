Nalani Malackowski bides her time in Chesterton's win over Portage

PORTAGE — Nalani Malackowski has been playing varsity basketball long enough to know that there will be opportunities within a game to make an impact.
The Chesterton senior bided her time on Friday night and she struck at opportune times. Malackowski knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half and added five more points in the second half to lead the Trojans to a 44-39 road victory over Portage in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
Malackowski had a game-high 14 points to go along with three assists, three steals and a block. The senior came into the game as Chesterton’s leading scorer and she was even more of a focal point when classmate Emma Schmidt was saddled with early foul trouble.
“We had to make some adjustments, but we know that we just need to be patient and our chances will be there,” Malackowski said. “You can’t rush your shots.”
Longtime Chesterton coach Jack Campbell knew the Trojans (6-1, 2-1) would be challenged by an aggressive Portage defense and he preached patience throughout the night to his team.
“They give you a lot of problems,” Campbell said. “You have to be smart with your shots. If you run up the floor and shoot quick three straight times, that’s almost like turning it over three straight times.”
Schmidt was averaging 11 points per game coming into the night, but the senior forward picked up two fouls in the first quarter, causing Campbell to rearrange his lineup. With the offense struggling outside of Malackowski’s 3-point prowess in the first half, the Trojans leaned on their defense.
“When one of your scorers is out early, you’ve got to change some things and move some people to some different spots,” Campbell said. “We take a lot of pride in our defense.”
Chesterton carried a 23-17 lead into the locker room, but the Indians (2-4, 0-3) didn’t roll over in their home opener. Portage was balanced throughout the night on offense with at least five players scoring five points through the third quarter. The Indians were within four points in the final minute of the game and they missed a pair of 3-pointers that would’ve cut the deficit to one point.
“It starts before that,” Portage coach Jovanny Gonzalez said. “There were moments in the third quarter where I thought we were on the edge of taking the lead. I was happy with our shots. We had a lot of rhythm jumpers that just didn’t fall.”
Jordan Barnes led the Indians with 12 points while Diamond Howell added eight points and four rebounds. Portage shot just 4 for 25 from the 3-point line.
“I believe that we are really close to breaking through,” Gonzalez said. “We’ll get there at some point. It’s a long season.”
Carley Balas had nine points and seven rebounds for the Trojans while freshman Ciara Bonner had a career-high five points and was on the floor closing out the game in the final minutes for Chesterton.
Gallery: Chesterton at Portage
