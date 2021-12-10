No. 2 Valparaiso gives No. 1 Crown Point closest DAC test in four years

It was senior forward Lilly Stoddard scoring nine of her 14 in the first half keeping them in it early.

“These sorts of games are really good for us,” Carrothers said. “We weren’t playing exactly how we wanted to and had to respond to adversity. We didn’t turn on each other. We stayed together as a team. I think that’s going to build us into a stronger, better team late in the season.”

Carrothers and Stoddard have been and continue to be anchors for the defending state champions but Seibert said games like the one Valparaiso gave them are especially beneficial for the mix of other contributors who don’t have nearly as much experience.

“We just told our kids you learn more about yourself in these sorts of games that aren’t close,” Seibert said. “I was really proud of the way they executed down the stretch, out of the half court and with man-to-man defense when they had to lock down and get stops. There was a lot of good things.”

Wilson said the same.

The gap between the No. 1 team in the state and her own didn’t feel unobtainable.