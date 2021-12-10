No. 2 Valparaiso gives No. 1 Crown Point closest DAC test in four years

CROWN POINT — Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson walked out of the Viking locker room frustrated but proud. She smiled wide describing her players’ effort but gritted her teeth recalling missed chances and a near fourth-quarter comeback that fell short.
A 43-35 loss to the defending state champions is complicated.
“That’s a really good team,” Wilson said. “I am really, really proud of our kids. We didn’t come out intimidated. We played hard. We did the things we needed to do. It was — it was just a good game. A really good game.”
Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said Times No. 2 Valparaiso gave the No. 1 Bulldogs their toughest regular season Duneland Athletic Conference game since Hannah Noveroske and the Michigan City Wolves gave the Bulldogs a similar test back on Jan. 4, 2019 — a 51-47 Crown Point win.
Crown Point’s senior class is yet to lose to DAC game.
Valparaiso (8-1, 2-1) came as close as anyone to ending that streak but fell a few possessions short. Twice the Vikings cut the Bulldogs' lead to just four in the fourth quarter but couldn’t string together enough stops or points the other way to complete an upset.
Crown Point (11-1, 3-0) outscored Valparaiso 11-7 in the final eight minutes.
“We talk all the time that you’ll be defined by how you respond to adversity,” Seibert said. “We definitely faced some tonight … I was proud of our mental toughness. We would bend but we wouldn’t break. Give Valpo all the credit in the world because they played great.”
Crown Point and Valparaiso both threw pressure defense at one another to stymie the others’ offense. The Vikings deployed long, drawn out possessions and rarely suffered the sorts of live ball turnovers the Bulldogs' offense thrives off of.
Valparaiso junior Campbell MacLagen came off the bench and hit 4-of-5 3-point tries to contribute a team-high 12 points. Six Vikings scored while working together to deploy fullcourt pressure that would fall back into a 1-3-1 zone that troubled the Bulldogs.
Crown Point senior guard Jessica Carrothers, who recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer, scored just one first-half point and was without a field goal until making a layup midway through the third quarter. She wound up with 16 and buoyed the Bulldogs late.
It was senior forward Lilly Stoddard scoring nine of her 14 in the first half keeping them in it early.
“These sorts of games are really good for us,” Carrothers said. “We weren’t playing exactly how we wanted to and had to respond to adversity. We didn’t turn on each other. We stayed together as a team. I think that’s going to build us into a stronger, better team late in the season.”
Carrothers and Stoddard have been and continue to be anchors for the defending state champions but Seibert said games like the one Valparaiso gave them are especially beneficial for the mix of other contributors who don’t have nearly as much experience.
“We just told our kids you learn more about yourself in these sorts of games that aren’t close,” Seibert said. “I was really proud of the way they executed down the stretch, out of the half court and with man-to-man defense when they had to lock down and get stops. There was a lot of good things.”
Wilson said the same.
The gap between the No. 1 team in the state and her own didn’t feel unobtainable.
“The old saying is I hate to lose more than I love to win but there’s a lot of good takeaways here,” Wilson said. “We’re going to watch the tape. We’re going to learn some things. We’re going to get even better.”