No. 1 Crown Point withstands No. 3 Chesterton’s upset bid

PORTAGE — Carley Balas showed no fear in the first quarter of Chesterton’s Class 4A Portage Sectional semifinal against Crown Point on Friday.
The sophomore forward scored all of the Trojans’ points in the opening period, and her confidence was evident with every shot she took.
“It was a great start, considering that she’s gotta be thinking, ‘Somebody 6-foot-3 is guarding me,’” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said about Balas’ matchup with Bulldogs sophomore Lilly Stoddard. “A lot of kids would’ve backed off of that and just crawled in a shell, but she was awesome.”
Despite Balas’ assertiveness, it still wasn’t enough to withstand No. 1 Crown Point’s relentless pressure and timely shots. With a few minutes left in the first half, the Bulldogs went on a run behind star guard Jessica Carrothers and eventually remained unbeaten with a 58-46 victory.
“I think in the first quarter we were all kind of shook because of the crowd,” Carrothers said. “For the second quarter, we eased into things, and our nerves went down.”
After missing her first few shots, Carrothers scored seven of her team-high 18 points in the second quarter. She also had three rebounds and a come-from-behind block on Trojans junior forward Emma Schmidt.
No matter how a game is going, Crown Point coach Chris Seibert said he can always rely on Carrothers to help turn the tide. But for as much as he praised his standout sophomore, he also gave a lot of credit to Campbell and his coaching staff.
When both teams met just over three weeks ago, the Bulldogs dismantled Chesterton on the way to a 27-point home victory to close out Duneland Athletic Conference play. On Friday night, the Trojans (18-6) bounced back and gave Crown Point its toughest game against a Region opponent all season.
“They came out and played really, really well,” Seibert said. “They gave us a couple different looks that we worked on in practice but hadn’t seen in a game. … Throughout the year, we’d get our lead up to 10 or 12 and then get it up to 20, but we were not able to do that. We know we have to be better.”
Abby Stoddard shared the same feelings as her coach but added that she was just happy to advance to the sectional championship on Saturday night. The senior forward scored 13 points and had three rebounds to help the Bulldogs extend their winning streak.
“We’ll be fine,” Stoddard said. “It was ugly, but we won. That’s all that matters.”
Balas tied her career high with 20 points and also snagged a team-high six rebounds. Campbell said he is excited to have her back next season, but also took a moment to acknowledge Chesterton's leader, Ashley Craycraft.
The senior guard scored seven points and snatched three rebounds, while also diving for several loose balls in an effort to will her squad to an upset. When Campbell finally subbed her and the rest of his starters out with 6.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Craycraft was met with a standing ovation by the Trojans' fans as she walked to the bench for the final time in her prep career.
“People would pay money just to watch her play,” Campbell said. “She was all over the floor. She’s got a tremendous heart, and she’s definitely the heart of our basketball team.”
Portage 66, Valparaiso 46: In front of its home crowd, No. 2 Portage rolled past No. 4 Valparaiso to reach the sectional title game. Indians coach Marc Bruner said he was proud of the way his players performed, especially considering that it took a buzzer-beating floater from senior guard Troilisia Lacey to down the Vikings (14-10) in the their last meeting.
Now, Portage’s attention turns to Crown Point. On Dec. 6, the Bulldogs throttled the Indians (20-5) with a 80-37 road win. Bruner knows it will be a tall task to end Crown Point’s perfect season and guide his program to its first sectional title crown since 2007, but he expects his players to be ready for the challenge.
“They’re very talented, but we’re not going to back down,” Bruner said. “We know we’re going to get punched in the face, and we know we’re going to have to punch back to win.”