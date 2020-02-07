No. 1 Crown Point withstands No. 3 Chesterton’s upset bid

When both teams met just over three weeks ago, the Bulldogs dismantled Chesterton on the way to a 27-point home victory to close out Duneland Athletic Conference play. On Friday night, the Trojans (18-6) bounced back and gave Crown Point its toughest game against a Region opponent all season.

“They came out and played really, really well,” Seibert said. “They gave us a couple different looks that we worked on in practice but hadn’t seen in a game. … Throughout the year, we’d get our lead up to 10 or 12 and then get it up to 20, but we were not able to do that. We know we have to be better.”

Abby Stoddard shared the same feelings as her coach but added that she was just happy to advance to the sectional championship on Saturday night. The senior forward scored 13 points and had three rebounds to help the Bulldogs extend their winning streak.

“We’ll be fine,” Stoddard said. “It was ugly, but we won. That’s all that matters.”

Balas tied her career high with 20 points and also snagged a team-high six rebounds. Campbell said he is excited to have her back next season, but also took a moment to acknowledge Chesterton's leader, Ashley Craycraft.