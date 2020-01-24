No. 9 Morgan Twp. routs Kouts, advances to PCC tourney championship

MORGAN TWP. — Kassie Stanko is one of Morgan Twp.’s tallest players, and she played like it Friday night in the Porter County Conference Tournament semifinals.
Late in the second quarter, the Times No. 9 Cherokees’ 5-foot-11 forward blocked a shot on one end and hustled down the court for a layup on the other. The junior’s continuous effort added to an already large lead for her team, as Morgan Twp. rolled past Kouts 56-23 to reach the tourney championship.
“It’s very, very fun,” Stanko said. “I think Emma O’Brien passed me the ball (on the fast break), and it’s really just a team effort.”
Stanko scored a game-high 14 points and said she is eager to face South Central, who also advanced to the title game. The Satellites defeated Morgan Twp. in the first round last season en route to the PCC tournament title.
The Cherokees won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018 and continue to build on their chemistry.
“We’ve gotten very, very close as a team,” Stanko said. “It has taken a lot, but I think spending every second of every day with each other has made us all sisters. We’re all just family, and we love each other to death.”
Sahara Bee, who is Morgan Twp.’s leading scorer, had a strong showing, too, with 12 points. The 6-foot senior forward scored six of her points in the fourth quarter, and said she looks forward to playing in another big game.
Aside from guiding the girls basketball program, Bee was also an integral part of the Cherokees’ volleyball program throughout her prep career. She won four sectional championships as an outside hitter and helped the squad win its first regional crown in the fall.
The senior believes competing in so many hostile environments will only help her as she gears up for Saturday’s showdown, which she hopes ends with her school’s third PCC tournament title in the past four years.
“I always get nervous,” Bee said. “But I feel like I thrive on that energy, and it helps me play even better.”
Morgan Twp. (18-2, 6-0) has won 11 straight games after downing the Fillies (15-5, 4-2), including a 44-37 home victory over South Central on Dec. 10. Cherokees coach Rick Budka, a former coach at SC, said his team didn’t do a good job of closing that game out and insisted that his players will have to be more focused if they want to down the Satellites again Saturday.
“One of our goals coming into this year was to win the PCC regular season round-robin and win the PCC Tournament,” Budka said. “We said at the beginning of (Friday’s game), ‘The main thing we want to do is give ourselves a chance to be there,’ and we did.”
South Central 64, LaCrosse 27: Abbie Tomblin tore the labrum in her left shoulder over the summer and returned to action just two days before South Central’s first game of the season.
The Satellite’s starting sophomore guard admitted that it was hard to trust her surgically repaired joint when she began playing basketball again. But with each game that passes, she’s gained more confidence and it was on full display against the Tigers.
Tomblin scored a game-high 17 points to help a South Central knock off LaCrosse to advance to the tourney championship. The Satellites (15-6, 3-1) are eyeing their second straight PCC tournament title and fifth in the last seven seasons.
“I play travel basketball for NWI Thunder, and I didn’t get chance to play with them over the summer,” Tomblin said. “That may have set me back a little bit. Plus, I didn’t get to play with my school team over the summer, also. But the whole team has been so supportive throughout this, and I’m happy that we’re all just working as a team to create these wins.”
South Central coach Wes Bucher said Tomblin has been a vital part of his program since she entered high school and commended her for her perseverance. In addition to a torn tight labrum, the sophomore also had to overcome a broken right foot in seventh grade.
Now that she’s fully healthy, Bucher and Tomblin are hungry to add some more hardware to their school’s trophy case following a lopsided win against the Tigers (8-12, 3-3).
“We set ambitious goals, and some of them we haven’t reached this year,” Bucher said. “But (with) a lot of them, we’ve got ourselves right where we need to be to have a chance to reach those goals. That’s the big thing: not looking so far into the future that you can’t finish what’s in the present. That’s one thing this group does a really good job of. They’re very mature in that aspect.”