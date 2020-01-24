No. 9 Morgan Twp. routs Kouts, advances to PCC tourney championship

The Satellite’s starting sophomore guard admitted that it was hard to trust her surgically repaired joint when she began playing basketball again. But with each game that passes, she’s gained more confidence and it was on full display against the Tigers.

Tomblin scored a game-high 17 points to help a South Central knock off LaCrosse to advance to the tourney championship. The Satellites (15-6, 3-1) are eyeing their second straight PCC tournament title and fifth in the last seven seasons.

“I play travel basketball for NWI Thunder, and I didn’t get chance to play with them over the summer,” Tomblin said. “That may have set me back a little bit. Plus, I didn’t get to play with my school team over the summer, also. But the whole team has been so supportive throughout this, and I’m happy that we’re all just working as a team to create these wins.”

South Central coach Wes Bucher said Tomblin has been a vital part of his program since she entered high school and commended her for her perseverance. In addition to a torn tight labrum, the sophomore also had to overcome a broken right foot in seventh grade.

Now that she’s fully healthy, Bucher and Tomblin are hungry to add some more hardware to their school’s trophy case following a lopsided win against the Tigers (8-12, 3-3).