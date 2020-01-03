ST. JOHN — It took nearly two months, but Munster was finally handed its first loss of the season.
The Times No. 2 Mustangs were overwhelmed by No. 4 Portage in their opening game of the Lake Central tournament, and it was no secret that the Indians took pride in their 57-31 victory.
“It felt great,” Analise Franklin said about snapping Munster’s 12-game winning streak.
Portage’s junior guard notched 11 points and scored all of them in the first half. Franklin, who stands just 5-foot-2, draihed her first four shot attempts — including three 3-pointers. Indians coach Marc Bruner described her as “lightning in a bottle,” and she showed it with a strong performance off of the bench.
“I was just letting it fly,” Franklin said. “I wasn’t really thinking about it. I was just shooting when I had the opportunity.”
Portage had four players knock down 3-pointers, highlighted by Franklin and senior guard Kristen Cravens, who both made 3. The Indians finished the game 9 of 22 from behind the arc, and Portage coach Marc Bruner said Franklin was due for a solid outing.
Throughout Franklin's prep career, Bruner noticed times when she may have been overanalyzing her decisions. But this season, she’s played carefree, and it’s translated into some of her best basketball. He credited that change in her mindset to her increased maturity and hard work.
“When she’s on, she can really get going,” Bruner said. “She can shoot it, and she busts her butt in the gym all of the time. … We’ve kind of joked with her that the shooting machine is going to be gifted to her when she graduates because she uses it so much.”
While Franklin made her presence felt on the outside, Portage also dominated in the paint, and Taytum Torres spearheaded the charge.
The senior forward is listed at 5-foot-9 on the team’s roster. However, Bruner believes that is a little generous. Regardless of her actual height, it was evident that she was hard to contain down low. Torres had a team-high 12 points and scored on back-to-back pick-and-rolls in the second half.
“It feels good knowing that not only everyone else on the team but that I can contribute to the team in a win, as well,” Torres said. “It always feels good when we all help each other.”
Munster senior guard Sara Zabrecky scored a game-high 14 points, but it was rare for her to find much daylight against Portage’s relentless on-ball pressure. On just about every play, Zabrecky was met with a wave of defenders.
Bruner said his team’s defense has been a point of emphasis all season and that his players have shown flashes of how tough they can make it on their opponents. He believes Friday morning’s effort against the Mustangs was a step in the right direction.
“We really harped on them to understand the scouting report and know your personnel. Know what they can do well and know what they can’t do well, and get after them,” Bruner said. “I thought defensively we were really active.”
Portage (12-5) also knocked off McCutcheon 76-49 in its second game of the day, while Munster (13-1) bounced back with a 51-28 win over Winamac.
Collective effort powers LC
Lake Central doesn’t have a go-to player.
The Indians have used a collective effort all season, and that trend continue Friday morning against Lake Station. In the opening tourney game, the host Indians cruised to an 83-48 victory behind contributions from several players.
“Every night it could be somebody (different) for us,” Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal said. “It’s neat that every girl scored. We had 13 girls score, so that was cool.”
Abby Oedzes led the way with a career-high 18 points. The junior shot 7 of 11 from the field, nailed a 3-pointer and also went 3 for 3 at the free throw line. Odezes entered the contest averaging 7.5 points but helped the Indians get off to a strong start with 14 of her points coming in the first half.
“We all worked as a team today,” Oedzes said. “We were unselfish with the ball, and we all just handled it very well. We prepared for this game a lot, and we achieved what we wanted.”
Lake Central (7-8) also defeated Mishawaka Marian 55-48 in its second game of the day, while Lake Station (9-4) dropped its second contest, 64-47 against Whiteland.
Throughout the contest, it was clear that Lake Central had done an extensive scouting report against Lake Station. Taylor Austin, who is one of the most prolific scorers in the Region, was the Indians’ main focus on defense. The junior guard leads the Eagles in scoring and did so once again Friday morning, but she really had to work for her points.
Austin tied freshman guard Nasiya Gause with a team-high 16 points. However, she shot just 6 of 23 from the field and 2 of 11 on 3-point attempts. Senior Taylor Jaksich said Lake Central had a simple philosophy to keep Austin in check.
“Our goal was to make sure she saw three people at once,” Jaksich said. “We made sure she saw three people so she couldn’t go left, and she couldn’t go right and had to give the ball up. That was our whole goal.”
The Indians opened the season 1-5, but Huppenthal said his team has started to round into shape, starting with Jaksich. The senior tore her left ACL and meniscus in Lake Central’s laregular season game last season against South Bend St. Joseph and underwent surgery on May 10. Roughly eight months post-operation, she has scored in double figures five times this season, including a 14-point outing Friday morning.
Jaksich made a team-high three 3-pointers and ranks second on the squad behind Oedzes in made 3-pointers.
“The biggest thing for us right now is that we’re getting healthy,” Huppenthal said. “We have not been healthy all year, and with Taylor, every day she’s been getting a little better.”
More than anything Jaksich said she’s just grateful to be back on the court and playing on a team that is always willing to make the extra pass.
“It’s a good feeling as team to know that everyone contributed, and everyone did it in their own way,” Jaksich said. “We were very well-prepared.”