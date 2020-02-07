Noll ends Marquette's postseason streak, Andrean advances

WHITING — Rose Fuentes admitted that she knew what was in front of her and her team — Marquette.
Sure, two impressive streaks were on the line Friday night in the Class 2A Whiting Sectional semifinals, but Fuentes said Bishop Noll plays every team in a similar manner, no matter how high the stakes are.
Bishop Noll came into the postseason with six straight sectional titles, while Marquette came in with two straight state titles, amassing 14 straight postseason wins, which was the longest active streak in Indiana.
"Honestly, we just play every team the same," Fuentes said after Noll's 67-38 win. "Every year when we were in the postseason, the upperclassmen have all been leaders and I'm just trying to help everyone the same way."
Fuentes contributed to the cause by scoring eight of her 17 points in the second quarter, with Noll (11-14) exploding for 25.
The Warriors have been on a torrid scoring pace recently, as they scored 93 points in Tuesday's win over Lake Station, which is good for the most points ever scored by a Warriors team in the postseason.
"I didn't even know that. We're just glad to see another game," said Fuentes, who also posted totals of four boards, two assists and three steals. "We've been focusing on our defense in practice and it has provided huge confidence for us."
Noll junior point guard Courtney Blakely stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high 21 points, five assists, five steals and three rebounds.
The Warriors went on runs of 15-0 in the second quarter and 17-0 to open the third quarter.
"We don't think about the past because on Feb. 4, we're all 0-0," Bishop Noll coach Vanita Golston said. "It's a blessing to have so much experience being here to help."
Marquette senior forward Ally McConnell paced her team with 19 points and eight boards, including 17 points in the second half.
Andrean 55, Whiting 28: Andrean (14-12) used a 10-2 run in the second quarter to build a comfortable lead of 29-18 at the half en route to a win over host Whiting.
Winners of five of their last seven, the 59ers also scored the first seven points of the third quarter, stretching the lead to 17 after the third.
Andrean freshman Victoria Allen recorded a game-high 12 points and grabbed five boards, while junior Julia Schutz posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.
"Julia has been on the team the last two years we have lost to Noll, so she's playing more of a chip on her shoulder," Andrean coach Tony Scheub said. "We didn't do a good job of finishing (Friday), but we're gonna have to put up a bunch of points to beat Bishop Noll."
Whiting senior forward Abby Toth led the Oilers with nine points.