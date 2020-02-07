Noll ends Marquette's postseason streak, Andrean advances

WHITING — Rose Fuentes admitted that she knew what was in front of her and her team — Marquette.

Sure, two impressive streaks were on the line Friday night in the Class 2A Whiting Sectional semifinals, but Fuentes said Bishop Noll plays every team in a similar manner, no matter how high the stakes are.

Bishop Noll came into the postseason with six straight sectional titles, while Marquette came in with two straight state titles, amassing 14 straight postseason wins, which was the longest active streak in Indiana.

"Honestly, we just play every team the same," Fuentes said after Noll's 67-38 win. "Every year when we were in the postseason, the upperclassmen have all been leaders and I'm just trying to help everyone the same way."

Fuentes contributed to the cause by scoring eight of her 17 points in the second quarter, with Noll (11-14) exploding for 25.

The Warriors have been on a torrid scoring pace recently, as they scored 93 points in Tuesday's win over Lake Station, which is good for the most points ever scored by a Warriors team in the postseason.