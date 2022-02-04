Offensive balance, aggressive defense carries Merrillville past Chesterton

CROWN POINT — Merrillville played a solid all-around game and had a relatively easy time with Chesterton on Friday in the Class 4A Crown Point Sectional, winning 64-27.

Merrillville (16-8) put three players in double figures, including a solid performance from senior guard Davina Smith, who finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals. It was the Pirates’ pressure that gave Chesterton fits as it came up with 18 steals.

“We kept our composure,” Smith said.

The game was tied at 7-7, and Merrillville went on a 10-0 run — sparked by eight points from Kennedie Burks on a pair of 3-pointers and basket off a steal — for 17-7 lead. Merrillville led 23-14 after one quarter and 40-20 at halftime.

“The key was just playing real good defense, and we always do good, going on runs and stuff,” Smith said. “We’re just looking for our open teammates and just making the most of our opportunities.”

Merrillville coach Kelly Kratz said Smith has been steady all season, both offensively and defensively.

“She's our leading rebounder, she's our senior leader,” Kratz said. “So when she's out there, she kind of calms the storm a little bit. She does senior things that don't go on the stat line. She is always on the help side. She's talking about the defense and that kind of stuff.”

Merrillville used an eight-man rotation until emptying the bench in the fourth quarter. Smith was a steadying force throughout the game, getting buckets to thwart any Chesterton comeback.

“She’s definitely come along as our leader on the team,” Kratz said.

Freshman Kylie Wells led the Pirates with 19 points, and also grabbed five rebounds and had five steals. Burks added 10 points, three assists and two steals.

“They key about this team, and you can see it, is there’s balance,” Kratz said. “When one girl is hitting, and then it could be another girl the next quarter so there's a lot of balance with this team. They're unselfish. They share the ball well, they're a lot of fun to coach because of that.”

Smith said her defense and jump shooting are her strengths.

“We work on our shots all the time, and we work on defense,” she said.

Merrillville will play Valparaiso in Saturday’s second semifinal game. The Pirates lost to the Vikings 62-28 before Thanksgiving. The Pirates have improved over the past two-plus months.

“Our defense wasn't really there when we played Valpo the first time and obviously we've been getting better with our defense, so that's one of the keys too,” Smith said. “And looking for open shots because we were somewhat impatient with our shots. But now we're more patient and moving the ball around looking for the open teammate.”

Kratz said that loss was a learning experience.

“I think that's when they kind of got their eyes open to how hard they're going to have to play if they want to play with the best and, we'll see what happens obviously,” she said.

Carley Balas led Chesterton (11-12) with 12 points and five rebounds, while Madison Davis added six points.

“She’s a warrior,” Chesterton coach Jack Campbell said of Balas. “We try to get the ball in her hands as much as we can. But Kelly (Kratz) does a great job. They’re well-coached. Besides (having) good athletes, (Merrillville) shot the ball well.”

Valparaiso 62, Hobart 42

The Vikings (19-4) had three players in double figures in leading from start to finish against the Brickies (11-12). Valpo led 23-12 at the first stop and 37-19 at the half.

Becca Gerdt led the Vikings with 12 points, while Amelia Benjamin had 11. Emma Gerdt chipped in with 10 points.

Valpo advances to the semifinals to play Merrillville, after Crown Point faces Lowell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.