Okeisha Howard, Hammond Central building new program from the ground up

HAMMOND — Coach Okeisha Howard threw herself into the middle of the action as soon as her Hammond Central players took the floor ahead of their opening-night win against 21st Century.

Howard took control of the new Hammond Central program in its first year after consolidating Clark, Gavit and Hammond ahead of the school year. She spent the previous two seasons coaching Clark to a 9-33 record.

Now she’s starting over. So as soon as her team took the floor she inserted herself in the middle of warm-ups, directing traffic from the free-throw line and coaching right up until she and her players took their spots for the national anthem.

“We’re at a point where teaching is very important,” Howard said. “We’re teaching them 24/7 because they have the athleticism but need that basketball IQ. They have to learn why we do what we do. They have to learn why to cut, why to get in the passing lane. A lot of them don’t have that yet but are going to get there by doing it.”

Howard’s first priority is getting everyone on the same page. Hammond Central’s roster is made up of players from all three former Hammond schools, transfers from outside the city and some girls who’ve never played varsity basketball.

The mixed bunch was evident from day one.