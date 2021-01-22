Olivia Marks' rallying cry sparks South Central, helps Satellites down Kouts for PCC Tournament title

"For somebody to come in and take those shots willingly and confidently in a PCC championship game, it blows my mind. I couldn't do anything but smile," Bucher said. "The shot goes up and in, and then you just see her screaming at the defense and saying, 'Let's get it done down here.' It's amazing. I couldn't be more proud of her."

Sophomore guard Allison Capouch, Kouts' leading scorer, entered Friday's contest averaging 18 points through the first two games of the PCC tourney.

She was held to 12 points on 3-of-16 shooting in the championship as the Fillies (13-6) fell to the Satellites for the second time this season.

"That was the goal," Bucher said. " ... I was really, really impressed with how (my players) closed out on her. I know we had some let downs late in the third and early in the fourth and let her get to the free throw line a little bit. We need to learn from that moving forward, but all things considered, she was rushed quite a bit and that's the goal."

Last season, South Central (14-7) lost to Morgan Township in the PCC tournament final. This year, the Satellites knocked off the Cherokees in the first round en route to their fifth PCC crown in program history.

Needless to say, Anthony was thrilled to be a part of the last team standing Friday.