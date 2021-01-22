Olivia Marks' rallying cry sparks South Central, helps Satellites down Kouts for PCC Tournament title

UNION MILLS — It couldn't have started any worse for South Central.
The Satellites missed shot after shot to begin the Porter County Conference Tournament Championship on Friday against Kouts, and South Central coach Wes Bucher burned two timeouts before his team even scored its first point.
It almost seemed as if a lid was on the basket as the Satellites went over five minutes without scoring, but when junior guard Delanie Gale finally sank a free throw to put her squad on the board, they never looked back.
South Central went on to earn a 45-35 victory, claiming its first PCC tourney title on its home floor and second crown in the last three years.
What helped the Satellites overcome an early 8-0 deficit? A rallying cry from Olivia Marks.
"Everyone was down, everyone needed to get pulled up," Marks said. "So, I got in there (during a timeout) and told everyone it was time to pick it up and if we wanted to continue and win the tournament, we needed to pick it up."
Marks' call to action resulted in a 7-2 run by South Central, and she eventually helped her team take its first lead at 17-16 on a layup late in the second quarter. As Marks ran back on defense, she waved her arms in the air to hype up a limited home crowd that was still deafening throughout the majority of the game.
"It's just been so different without fans and stuff, and all of the fans (Friday) really showed up and gave everyone energy," Marks said. "They picked us up when we were low, and it was just amazing."
The standout sophomore finished the night with a game-high 13 points to clinch the first PCC Tournament crown of her prep career, and she made sure to praise her teammates for their effort, too.
Junior guard Abbie Tomblin held off a Kouts comeback by directing South Central's offense down the stretch and scoring five of her 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Kate Welsh also stepped up with a perfect 4-of-4 showing at the free throw line in the final frame, but perhaps the biggest unsung hero of the night was Falyn Anthony.
The senior guard came off the bench and drained a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter that brought Satellites fans to their feet and helped her squad keep the lead.
"When I got the ball passed to me, I was like, 'I have to do this for my team. We're all in this together, and I have to step up and hit some shots for us,'" Anthony said. "It's amazing. It's unlike any other feeling I've ever felt."
Bucher commended Anthony for being ready when her number was called and delivering some key baskets in a back-and-forth contest.
"For somebody to come in and take those shots willingly and confidently in a PCC championship game, it blows my mind. I couldn't do anything but smile," Bucher said. "The shot goes up and in, and then you just see her screaming at the defense and saying, 'Let's get it done down here.' It's amazing. I couldn't be more proud of her."
Sophomore guard Allison Capouch, Kouts' leading scorer, entered Friday's contest averaging 18 points through the first two games of the PCC tourney.
She was held to 12 points on 3-of-16 shooting in the championship as the Fillies (13-6) fell to the Satellites for the second time this season.
"That was the goal," Bucher said. " ... I was really, really impressed with how (my players) closed out on her. I know we had some let downs late in the third and early in the fourth and let her get to the free throw line a little bit. We need to learn from that moving forward, but all things considered, she was rushed quite a bit and that's the goal."
Last season, South Central (14-7) lost to Morgan Township in the PCC tournament final. This year, the Satellites knocked off the Cherokees in the first round en route to their fifth PCC crown in program history.
Needless to say, Anthony was thrilled to be a part of the last team standing Friday.
"That (loss last season) pushed us really hard, especially with (the tourney) being on our court this year," Anthony said. "We didn't want anybody to beat us. This is our home, and we got the win."
Morgan Township senior Emma O'Brien was presented with the annual M.E. Dinsmoore Mental Attitude Award following the championship.