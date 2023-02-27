GARY — After the loss of the 2022 Times' Boys Basketball Player of the Year Travis Grayson, it was expected that Chesterton junior Tyler Parrish would have to move into a new role within the 2022 Class 4A runners-up.

Parrish moved back to playing the point since Grayson vacated that spot and it's been a seamless transition according to Chesterton coach Marc Urban.

"Tyler is a really good player and when he makes the right decisions is when he's at his best," said Urban. "It was a learning process at the beginning of the year, but he's gotten better throughout the year."

It's not Parrish's first time playing the point, though.

"I played the position in seventh, eighth and freshman year and it wasn't super different except for the speed of the game," said Parrish.

Parrish has shown the ability to take over a game when needed as evidenced by his performance in a 64-48 nonconference victory over West Side on Friday night.

After Chesterton trailed for the whole first quarter, it finally tied the game at 17 with 7:15 left in the second, which then turned into the Parrish show.

The combo guard scored nine straight points for his team and the Trojans never relinquished the lead after that.

"I was able to get downhill with some of those layups and I felt like my confidence was going up," said Parrish, who scored a game-high 23 points.

While their record isn't the same, the Trojans (18-5) are playing their best basketball at the right time after winning their 13th out of the last 14 games with Friday night's victory.

"We had a really good offseason and with some guys having some new roles, we've been able to figure it out," said Parrish. "We've had some tough losses with four of the five being in the Top 25."

The Trojans won the Duneland for the second straight year and will be seeking their second straight sectional title and third in five years.

"Tyler is one of the best guards in the Region because he's athletic and he has a good percentage at the free throw line," said Urban. "I believe Tyler's best basketball is ahead of him."

They received a first-round bye in the Crown Point sectional and will face either Crown Point (14-8) or LaPorte (17-6), both of whom they beat earlier this season en route to an undefeated DAC season and the aforementioned second straight title.

Whether it's an advantage or not, Parrish said the goal is clear.

"We still have to win on back-to-back nights against some good competition," he said.

