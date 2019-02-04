Led by Dia Rallings' 15 points off the bench, the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team defeated Morgan Twp. 55-33 Monday in a Class 1A sectional final in Michigan City. The host Blazers have won four consecutive sectional titles.
Sophia Nolan added 14 points for Marquette Catholic, which is attempting to win back-to-back state titles.
Rallings made three 3-pointers and sank both of her foul shots.
Emma Nolan also finished in double figures for the Blazers, registering 11 points.
Prior to the 2015-16 season, Marquette Catholic had not won a sectional.
Emma O'Brien made three 3-pointers and led Morgan Twp. with 11 points.
Morgan Twp. was within nine, 31-22, at half; however, the Cherokees were outscored 24-11 in the second half.
The Blazers (23-2) will meet the winner of the Oregon-Davis sectional in the regional semifinals Saturday at Caston.
Class 4A Lowell Sectional: Lilly Stoddard and Jessica Carrothers each scored 13 points to lead the Crown Point girls basketball team to a 58-31 victory over Highland in the sectional final Monday.
The Bulldogs won with balanced scoring as three other players — Caitlyn Phillips, Ellie VanDeel and Alyna Santiago — finished with nine points apiece.
Crown Point made nine 3-pointers in the victory. Phillips and Santiago each knocked down three.
Michaela Schmidt finished with 17 points for Highland.
Crown Point advanced to play Kankakee Valley in the LaPorte Regional semifinals Saturday.
Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional: The LaPorte girls basketball team fell behind early and couldn't recover in the sectional final, suffering a season-ending 55-33 loss to Penn on Monday.
Penn scored more points in the first quarter (13) than LaPorte did in the first half (12) and the Lady Kingsmen had doubled the Slicers' score by halftime, taking a 24-12 lead into the locker room.
Sophomore Ryin Ott led LaPorte with 16 points on 5 of 14 shooting. Only three other LaPorte players scored: senior Riley Ott (8 points), senior Keatyn Boren (5) and sophomore Alanti Biggers (4).
The Slicers struggled to knock down shots, finishing 10 for 38 from the floor (26.3 percent) and 4 of 14 (28.6) from beyond the arc.