The principal at 21st Century Charter School believes the punishment his school received following an altercation during a girls basketball game with Hammond last week is too severe.
“We thank (IHSAA Commissioner Bobby) Cox and the IHSAA governing body for hearing us and letting us say our side,” 21st Century Principal Anthony Cherry said. “For the IHSAA to give us the same punishment as Hammond, whose entire team cleared the bench, I just don’t feel like that was fair.
“We accept our punishment, but that doesn’t mean I agree with it.”
Administrators from 21st Century and Hammond met with Cox and Assistant Commissioner Sandra Walter, who administers girls basketball, Friday in Indianapolis to review the altercation, according to an IHSAA release.
The IHSAA accepted school-imposed suspensions of both basketball teams for their next two scheduled games, according to the release. Hammond will forfeit games against Morton and Lighthouse. 21st Century must forfeit games to Calumet and Morton. Wednesday's game between 21st Century and Hammond is a double forfeiture.
Each team's coach is required to complete an online behavior course, and players have to take an online sportsmanship class. Certificates of completion must be presented to Cox for inspection, the release states. Both schools were placed on probation.
Neither school plans to appeal the ruling.
Cherry said a foul was called on a 21st Century player during the second half of Wednesday’s game. The Hammond player who was fouled threw the ball at the 21st Century player who committed the foul, according to Cherry.
“Their bench emptied. We only have seven players, and our two players (not in the game) stayed on the bench,” Cherry said. “No punches were thrown during the altercation at all.”
The girls were separated and sent to the locker rooms, Cherry said.
The brother of the 21st Century player who was hit with the ball walked onto the court but was stopped by security and taken out of the building, Cherry said.
“He acted in a way that was unbecoming and put the school in a bad light,” Cherry said. “But in terms of our athletes and the way our staff responded, I’m definitely OK with that.”
The brother is not a 21st Century student and has been banned from attending any school activities, Cherry said.
The entire incident lasted no more than a minute, according to Cherry.
“We’re trying to create some systems of training for our girls so they can learn and grow,” Cherry said. “We want them to understand that you might get hit with a ball or take an elbow or something in a game, just make sure that we’re not reacting in a way that’s going to escalate these situations.”
21st Century Athletic Director Ricky Haskins made the decision to end the game, Cherry said.
“I felt like the punishment that was given was unfair simply because of the level of culpability,” Cherry said. “We didn’t throw any punches and a ball was thrown at one of our girls. I hate that a fan’s behavior escalated to the point that now our girls are on probation.”
Hammond had a significant lead on 21st Century when the game was called, Cherry said.
“The state made their ruling and we all agreed on the ruling,” Hammond Athletic Director Larry Moore said in an email.
Hammond officials declined to comment further.