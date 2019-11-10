Rick Budka has had plenty of opportunities to get back into coaching after he walked away from South Central following the end of the 2016-17 basketball season.
Budka didn’t rule out a return to coaching two years ago after he finished up a nine-year stint with the Satellites, but he did say he needed to find the “perfect place” if he were to ever grab the clipboard again.
Budka has seemingly found that place at Morgan Township, even if his wardrobe wasn’t quite up to task when he accepted the job earlier this year.
“The only green thing I’ve ever owned has been in my wallet,” Budka said. “It does feel a little strange to be wearing (green), but I like it.”
Schools came calling for Budka after he compiled a 109-91 record in nine seasons with the Satellites. While he estimates that at least “six or seven” schools approached him about taking over their programs, Budka was patient when evaluating whether he wanted to return to coaching.
“I was really looking for a couple of things in order to come back,” Budka said. “I wanted a small-school setting. I want a place where the community backed the basketball program, and I wanted something that wasn’t an easy fit.”
Not an easy fit? That hardly seems to describe Morgan Twp. The Cherokees went 15-9 last season while winning the Porter County Conference round-robin crown. Budka will have the tallest team in the conference at his disposal with star volleyball player Sahara Bee and star softball player Emmy Wells providing the backbone for the team.
“I know this looks like an easy fit because of all the talent,” Budka said. “I think that makes it harder. There’s pressure here. It would be an easy fit if I was going somewhere that won three games last year.”
Morgan Twp. is used to winning across the board and that played a role when Budka selected the Cherokees.
“I looked at the whole package of the athletic programs,” Budka said. “What have the other sports been doing? Is there a strong culture? We have that here at Morgan Twp. It’s not just basketball.”
Wells and Bee have been a big part of that winning culture. Bee was recently named the PCC Volleyball Player of the Year and the Cherokees won the first regional title in program history last month. Wells is heading to Northern Iowa on a softball scholarship next year and the softball team has won three of the last four sectional titles. The pair have immediately taken to their new coach.
“Coach Budka has been awesome,” Bee said. “Every coach is different. What we’re seeing is that Coach Budka is incredibly organized.”
That organization took center stage when Budka started getting to know his team. With a handful of his players on the volleyball roster, Budka knew he’d have less time to prepare for the upcoming season the deeper the Cherokees went in the postseason. That problem was solved with film study. Lots of film study.
“I’ve watched a lot of film from the games last season,” Budka said. “I think there’s some improvements that we can make getting up and down the court with more aggressiveness. My job is to get these players to play in the present while I coach for the future.”
Wells is thinking about the present as she prepares for her final season playing basketball. Softball is what got her a college scholarship, but she has a strong love for basketball and that stems from her teammates. It’s the culture that Budka saw from afar when he ultimately chose the Cherokees.
“All of these girls on the team, I’m excited to play with all of them again,” Wells said. “I want to make the most of my high school experience. I’m looking forward to a great year.”