Role players define Crown Point's success just as much as stars

Gerodemos is also experiencing her first varsity action, and Seibert praised the sophomore forward for doing all of the little things. In limited minutes, she is shooting a team-high 39.2% from behind the arc, and Seibert added that Gerodemos always seems to be in the right place on defense.

Since Crown Point has so much talent, Gerodemos’ main focus is to excel in her individual responsibilities no matter how finite they may be. The sophomore said she is more concerned about her production rather than her playing time.

“It’s definitely different playing on varsity, but I’m definitely enjoying it and having a lot of fun," Gerodemos said. “I just want to do whatever I can to make sure we win. And I know it’s not going to be scoring a whole bunch of points, but I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”

Crown Point has won 47 consecutive regular-season games over the past two years, and unlike Gerodemos and Alyvia Santiago, Govert has been a part of all of them. She was a reserve on varsity last season, but this year the junior guard has joined the starting lineup.