Role players define Crown Point's success just as much as stars

CROWN POINT — One day after finishing off a perfect regular season, the Crown Point girls basketball team was back in the gym and as loose as ever.
The Bulldogs laughed and smiled as they warmed up for their first postseason practice, and it was clear that they simply enjoy being around each other.
Coming into the season, Crown Point coach Chris Seibert knew his talented roster would have to find a way to coexist. So far, all of the players have meshed well, and he believes their togetherness speaks to the character of the team’s stars as well as its role players.
“It says a lot about who they are not only as players but as people,” Seibert said. “I think they’ve truly bought into the mantra, ‘The only thing that matters is that CP wins.’”
Dash Shaw, who transferred from West Side, has fit right in as a reliable scorer. The Stoddard sisters, Abby and Lilly, continue to wreak havoc with their size and length. And standout sophomore Jessica Carrothers — who scored a season-high 33 points against Bishop Noll on Wednesday — has led the Bulldogs to their second straight undefeated regular season.
Even with those contributions, Seibert is certain that his program’s remarkable run wouldn’t be possible without its supporting cast, too. Alyvia Santiago, Nikki Gerodemos and Allie Govert may not receive much recognition, but in Seibert’s eyes, they are the ones who hold the Bulldogs together.
“You don’t win as many games as we have without having players like that step up,” Seibert said. “You’re going to get in foul trouble, there’s going to be injuries and there’s going to be games when people just aren’t making shots. So, the reason we’ve been able to have sustained success is because of players like those three.”
Santiago admitted that her sophomore campaign has been exciting yet challenging. She played on the junior varsity squad last year and has struggled at times with the speed and physicality of varsity games. But as Santiago continues to compete, her confidence grows.
The sophomore guard scored a career-high 10 points in a win over Andrean in just the third game of the season, but her real presence is felt on defense. Throughout the year, Santiago has emerged as one of Crown Point’s better perimeter defenders, and her increased opportunity is partly out of necessity.
Junior guard Alyna Santiago, Alyvia Santiago’s older sister and the Bulldogs’ defensive leader, tore her right ACL against Fremd (Illinois) on Dec. 7 and is out for the season. In her absence, the younger Santiago is doing her best to help fill that void.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” Alyvia Santiago said. “It’s way harder than it was last year, because on JV you get to take breaks on defense and stuff. But there are no breaks this year.”
Gerodemos is also experiencing her first varsity action, and Seibert praised the sophomore forward for doing all of the little things. In limited minutes, she is shooting a team-high 39.2% from behind the arc, and Seibert added that Gerodemos always seems to be in the right place on defense.
Since Crown Point has so much talent, Gerodemos’ main focus is to excel in her individual responsibilities no matter how finite they may be. The sophomore said she is more concerned about her production rather than her playing time.
“It’s definitely different playing on varsity, but I’m definitely enjoying it and having a lot of fun," Gerodemos said. “I just want to do whatever I can to make sure we win. And I know it’s not going to be scoring a whole bunch of points, but I’m willing to do whatever it takes.”
Crown Point has won 47 consecutive regular-season games over the past two years, and unlike Gerodemos and Alyvia Santiago, Govert has been a part of all of them. She was a reserve on varsity last season, but this year the junior guard has joined the starting lineup.
There have been two games this season when Govert didn’t even attempt a shot, but she hasn’t thought twice about it. Shaw, the Stoddards and Carrothers combine for 53.7 points per game, so Govert prides herself on making things tougher on defense by jumping in passing lanes and keeping constant pressure on the ball.
Seibert said he trusts Govert in big moments, especially because she experienced many of them last year. As the junior prepares for the Bulldogs’ postseason opener on Feb. 7, she is more relaxed than she’s ever been in her prep career.
“Last year, when I had to guard a lot of the really good players, I was really nervous,” Govert said. “I think that (experience) helped a lot this year. We just work together and try not to let anything rattle us.”
Crown Point’s last loss was against Hamilton Southeastern on Feb. 16, 2019, in the Class 4A LaPorte Semistate Championship. The Royals ended the Bulldogs’ dream season last year and went on to win their first girls basketball state title in school history.
With a chance to make some history of its own, Seibert knows his whole squad has to be locked in throughout the postseason, and it starts with the role players.
“We’ve been very blessed to have kids that want to compete and want to push (the leaders) every day in practice,” Seibert said. “They aren’t afraid to foul them or to be physical with them, and that has really helped us throughout the last two seasons.”