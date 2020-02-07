Satellites shoot 54 free throws in win over North Newton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No one in the gym knew at the time that Gale’s 3-pointer would be South Central’s final field goal of the night, yet the Satellites (18-7) would never be in peril of losing. South Central got to the free throw line an astounding 54 times on Friday, including 27 shots in the fourth quarter. The Satellites shot 34-of-54 from the charity stripe and got all the points they needed from the line in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Bucher said.

The challenge for South Central came in keeping up its defensive intensity during a fourth quarter where play was seemingly halted every possession. North Newton connected on four field goals in the quarter, including a 3-pointer, but the Satellites still were able to pull away down the stretch.

“You have to keep your energy up,” Gale said. “You might think that free throws are a break and then you can take a break defensively, but you can’t do that.”

South Central senior Amber Wolf led the way with 17 points, while classmate Faith Biggs added 14 points. Grace Hollopeter had 12 points on four 3-pointers to lead the Spartans.