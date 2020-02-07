You are the owner of this article.
Satellites shoot 54 free throws in win over North Newton
Girls Basketball | Hebron Sectional

Satellites shoot 54 free throws in win over North Newton

HEBRON — Delanie Gale let her arm hang in the air a little longer than normal on Friday.

It was as if the South Central sophomore knew her buzzer-beating 3-pointer was going to carry some extra significance during a Class 2A Hebron Sectional semifinal against North Newton.

Gale’s 3-pointer to end the third quarter halted a North Newton rally, lifting the Satellites back to a double-digit lead they would never relinquish. South Central knocked down 16 free throws in the fourth quarter, never hitting a field goal, on its way to a 64-51 win over the Spartans.

South Central will aim for its second straight sectional title when it takes on North Judson on Saturday night.

“Both teams were going at each other all night, and I wanted to show them that we were here,” Gale said. “With the amount of time I had left, I figured I’d shoot it up there. What’s the worst thing that could happen?”

South Central led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before the Spartans (11-12) came storming back to cut the deficit to seven. Just when it appeared North Newton would take all the momentum into the fourth quarter, Gale buried a 3-pointer and swaggered down the court, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

“It was a big shot,” South Central coach Wes Bucher said. “Delanie has the confidence to shoot those shots. She’s had nights where she is hitting and she can do that.”

No one in the gym knew at the time that Gale’s 3-pointer would be South Central’s final field goal of the night, yet the Satellites (18-7) would never be in peril of losing. South Central got to the free throw line an astounding 54 times on Friday, including 27 shots in the fourth quarter. The Satellites shot 34-of-54 from the charity stripe and got all the points they needed from the line in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Bucher said.

The challenge for South Central came in keeping up its defensive intensity during a fourth quarter where play was seemingly halted every possession. North Newton connected on four field goals in the quarter, including a 3-pointer, but the Satellites still were able to pull away down the stretch.

“You have to keep your energy up,” Gale said. “You might think that free throws are a break and then you can take a break defensively, but you can’t do that.”

South Central senior Amber Wolf led the way with 17 points, while classmate Faith Biggs added 14 points. Grace Hollopeter had 12 points on four 3-pointers to lead the Spartans.

North Judson 55, Westville 38: Westville had all the momentum in the third quarter on Friday night against North Judson when suddenly the Blackhawks couldn’t get a shot to fall. Westville all but erased a double-digit deficit, getting to within four points midway through the third quarter when the Blue Jays ripped off a 9-0 run and coasted in the nightcap.

“There were a couple times where we’d miss a shot and they’d get one the other way,” Westville coach John Marshall said. “That would be a big swing. It was a lot of ‘What if, what if?’”

Lillian Frasure led the Blue Jays (20-4) with 23 points, while Peyton Rodgers led the Blackhawks (15-7) with 14 points.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

