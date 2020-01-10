MERRILLVILLE — Chesterton made only one free throw as a team on Friday night, but it proved to be the difference in yet another Duneland Athletic Conference win.
With the game tied at 39, Chesterton junior forward took an inbounds pass from senior guard Ashley Craycraft and in a rare occasion for the Trojans, she blew by her defender and scored the go-ahead layup with 25 seconds remaining in the game.
The designed play was for Craycraft to get the ball after inbounding it, but she went out to the perimeter and Schmidt wanted to be aggressive.
"My first thought was to go to the basket," she said.
Schmidt then tacked on the free throw for the three-point play to send the Times No. 4 Trojans to a 42-39 win over No. 7 Merrillville.
Trojans coach Jack Campbell knows a lot of things, but two things he isn't exactly sure about is how his team won the game and how Schmidt was able to get to the basket so frequently.
"I don't know how we won," he said. "Playing against speed and quickness like that, we had a couple big steals and shots."
Schmidt did most of her damage in the second half, scoring eight of her team-high 12 points in that stretch.
"I don't know how she does it, but she's been doing it all year," Campbell said. "She was the first sub off the bench last year and had a great summer."
Schmidt's progression as a ball handler is mostly credited to her summer, where she played point guard in a Wisconsin Dells tourney.
"The summer really boosted my confidence. I scored between 13 and 19 points in every game up there," Schmidt said.
The Pirates (11-7, 3-2) held Chesterton to just four points in the first quarter, forcing six turnovers.
Those two Trojans baskets came from Schmidt and Craycraft, who also poured in 12.
Merrillville guards Cailynn Dilosa and Torri Miller each scored as many first quarter points as Chesterton's entire team.
"We completely outplayed them, but we don't have the win to show for it," Merrillville coach Amy Govert said. "I'm very proud of the effort the girls gave tonight."
However, they only led by seven after one because they committed eight turnovers of their own.
The Trojans (13-3, 4-1) got right back in the game in the second quarter and only trailed by two at the half thanks to a huge 7-0 run.
Nalani Malackowski converted a 3-pointer sandwiched between two Craycraft buckets.
Miller led all scorers with 18, including 13 in the second half and seven of her team's 12 points in the fourth quarter.
"I love the emotion I saw in the locker room," Govert said. "They were devastated, but we're gonna come back and keep fighting. We're gonna be OK."