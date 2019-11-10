Boone Grove Wolves
Coach: Linda Eleftheri, 17th year at school
Last season: 14-9 (4-3 Porter County Conference)
2019 postseason: Lost 62-39 to Hebron in Class 2A sectional quarterfinal
Top returning players: Emma Hylek, Sr., F; Alexus Ecklund, Jr., G; Madison Ward, Jr., F.
What you should know
The Wolves were gutted by graduation last year, losing All-PCC selections Madie and Kate Pfister as well as talented post player Katelyn Downham.
Hylek is the only returning senior, but the forward is expected to miss the beginning of the season. Ecklund and Ward spent the majority of last season on junior varsity, but the two juniors do have some varsity experience.
"I don't really know what we can or can't do right now," Eleftheri said. "We're kind of an unproven team. Right now the question is who is going to step up and become the leader that we need."
Hebron Hawks
Coach: Megan Goodan, 1st year at school
Last season: 16-8 (5-2 PCC)
2019 postseason: Lost 57-36 to North Judson in a Class 2A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Kyra Stater, Sr., G (9.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.9 bpg); Haley Rokosz, Sr., G (9.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Carsyn Ryan, Jr., G (6.5 ppg, 1.7 apg).
What you should know
First-year coach Megan Goodan inherits a program in transition this season as the Hawks lost All-PCC selections Katlyn Cherry and Allison Hano to graduation.
Goodan, who starred at Washington Township as a player and cut her teeth as an assistant coach for Morgan Township, still believes the Hawks can build on their strong showing in the conference last season.
"We've got to make up the majority of our scoring with Katlyn and Allison gone, but I think we're going to surprise a lot people," Goodan said. "We've got some players that are eager to step up."
Kouts Fillies
Coach: Ron Kobza, 12th year at school
Last season: 9-13 (2-5 PCC)
2019 Postseason: Lost 52-41 to Morgan Township in a Class A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Morgan Kobza, Sr., F; Lyndsey Kobza, So., G.
What you should know
Kobza is becoming a familiar name for Kouts basketball fans. Ron Kobza is entering his 12th year heading up the program while daughters Morgan and Lyndsey are expected to lead the Fillies on the floor this season.
Kobza will also have a fair amount of youth at his disposal this year. Kouts has 14 players in the program, including eight freshmen. Ally Capouch is expected to lead the talented group of newcomers.
"There is an opportunity for the younger kids to get a lot of playing time," Ron Kobza said. "We'll have some learning curves and some growing pains, but that's going to help with maturity development."
LaCrosse Tigers
Coach: Chris McGowen, 2nd year at school
Last season: 12-11 (4-3 PCC)
2019 postseason: Lost 51-48 to Oregon-Davis in a Class A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Mya Morrow, Sr., G (4.8 ppg, 3.8 apg), Madi Heavilin, Sr., G/F (3.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg); Morgan Wozniak, Sr., F (3.1 ppg, 2.4 apg).
What you should know
The Tigers were dealt two painful blows during the offseason as they lost senior stars Katie Bell (15.9 ppg, 10.3 rpg) and Claire Garwood (11.7 ppg) to ACL injuries. Bell is certainly out of the season after she suffered her injury during volleyball season. There remains slight hope that Garwood could return in time for the postseason.
McGowen will lean on Morrow to become more of a scorer this season while looking for a lift from last season's role players.
"Katie and Claire took 518 shots last year and the rest of the team combined for 523 shots," McGowen said. "I told our six returners that we need to divvy up more than 500 shots. There's an opportunity there for them."
Morgan Township Cherokees
Coach: Rick Budka, 1st year at school
Last season: 15-9 (6-1 PCC)
2019 postseason: Lost 55-33 to Marquette Catholic in a Class A sectional championship game.
Top returning players: Sahara Bee, Sr., G/F (13.5 ppg, 11.3 rpg); Emmy Wells, Sr., G/F (9.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.3 bpg); Kassie Stanko, Jr., G/F (8.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.4 spg).
What you should know
Bee is coming off a volleyball campaign where she was named the PCC Player of the Year, while Wells will sign her National Letter of Intent to play softball at Northern Iowa later this month.
The pair of 6-footers, along with the 5-foot-11 Stanko, give the Cherokees a height advantage over the rest of the conference.
"We love playing with each other," Wells said of sharing the court with Bee. "We're always hyping each other up when we're at practice. We continue to push each other."
South Central Satellites
Coach: Wes Bucher, 3rd year at school
Last season: 19-7 (5-2 PCC)
2019 postseason: Lost 51-28 to Marquette Catholic in a Class A regional semifinal.
Top returning players: Amber Wolff, Sr., F (12.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg); Abbie Tomblin, So., G (9.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.2 spg).
What you should know
Wolf, the reigning PCC Player of the Year, verbally committed to DePauw this week. The senior fills every box on the score sheet and she was a big reason the Satellites won their first sectional in 14 years last season.
Wolf will have a rising star as a running mate this season as Tomblin was the only freshman named to the PCC All-Conference team last season. The guard averaged an astounding 3.2 steals per game and Tomblin will continue to improve with added experience.
South Central also boasts a pair of experienced seniors in Lexy Wade and Faith Biggs.
Washington Township Senators
Coach: Mike DeHaven, 4th year at school
Last season: 5-15 (0-7 PCC)
2019 postseason: Lost 53-32 to Morgan Township in a Class A sectional quarterfinal.
Top returning players: Olivia Klinger, Sr., G (16.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Mikaela Armstrong, Jr., G/F (6.8 ppg, 2.6 apg).
What you should know
Entering his fourth season with the program, DeHaven is mixing things up a little this year. He'll still have Klinger, an All-PCC selection from last season, to rely on for a bulk of the scoring. He's looking to add a second scoring option by moving Armstrong away from her point guard duties.
"Olivia has been with me since I came in and she knows what I expect," DeHaven said. "With Mikaela, we want to give her the chance to score more. I think we're going to reap the benefits from her."
Sophomore Olivia Martinez will get the first crack at point guard. DeHaven hopes to get senior Megan Boby back late in the season after the captain suffered a knee injury earlier this year.
Westville Blackhawks
Coach: John Marshall, 13th season at school (second stint)
Last season: 13-9 (3-4 PCC)
2019 postseason: Lost 60-23 to Marquette Catholic in a Class A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: Sarah Weston, Sr., G/F (12.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Peyton Rodgers, Sr., G/F (8.6 ppg, 1.8 spg); Nicole Albers, Sr., G (7.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg).
What you should know
John Marshall returns to the sideline for the Blackhawks after coaching at Westville from 2000-11. Marshall led Westville to double-digit victories in three of his final five seasons, including an 11-11 record in 2009-10.
Expectations have risen for the program in recent years as the Blackhawks have put together three straight winning seasons and they return their top five scorers from last year.
Weston was named to the PCC All-Conference team last year and Albers does much of the dirty work.