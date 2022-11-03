Scouting Duneland Athletic Conference girls basketball teams

Chesterton

The Trojans graduate four of their five starters and seven seniors total from a season ago. An 11-6 start to the season gave way to a sub .500 finish after six-straight losses to close the year.

The lone returning starter, Ingrid Hurst, is joined by Amani Brown and Ciara Bonner who spent the year away from basketball last season.

“The returning players got a lot of important experience in the summer,” coach Jack Campbell said. “The combination of experience and youth should prove to be an interesting season.”

Crown Point

The Bulldogs enter a new era in their first season without the duo of Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard who will head to Butler and Purdue respectively this year.

Brooke Lindesmith, Ava Ziolkowski, Emily Phillips and Abbi Foster all return as this retooled Crown Point squad looks to build off its appearance in semistate last year.

Lake Central

Lake Central comes into 2022-23 with elevated expectations. After finishing a game back of Crown Point last year, Joe Huppenthal returns most of his roster to make a run at the conference crown this time around.

The pair of Aniyah Bishop and Riley Milausnic should power what’s expected to be one of the best teams in the Region.

LaPorte

Airrence Shark takes over his alma mater for 2022-23. He says his main goal is for the Slicers to establish an identity as a gritty, hardworking team and hopefully improve on the five-win total the program posted a season ago.

“Coming up, I remember LaPorte being known for making the extra pass, the hustle,” Shark said.

A healthy Sydney Hill as well as Abby Allen and Desiree Shelton returns should make Shark’s job easier in Year 1.

Merrillville

After coming up just short of a sectional title last year, the Pirates come into 2022-23 with plenty of new faces.

The loss of walking double-double and All-Area Second Team selection Davina Smith will hurt but coach Kelly Kratz is excited about the new look.

Trinity Allen and Vivian McSpadden both return from torn ACLs last season and figure to make immediate impacts for the Pirates.

“We’ve got a lot of inexperience but it’s kind of exciting,” Kratz said. “We played a lot this summer to try to get as many games as we could.”

Michigan City

The Wolves struggled last season, especially on the defensive end, surrendering the most points in the DAC during conference play. If they’re to see improvement in 2022-23, it’ll start on that end of the floor.

Portage

Portage made a jump from five wins in 2020-21 to 12 wins in 2021-22. This season it will look to make another improvement.

This time around, Jovanny Gonzalez’s team is without Times Third Team All-Area selection Genisis Borom. Portage returns Anjelicia Del Valle and her 11.3 points 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game for her senior season. Point guard Ava Melendez is also back after missing almost the entire season a year ago with injury.

Valparaiso

Becca Gerdt returns to the Vikings after leading the team in scoring and rebounding a season ago and being selected to the Times All-Area Third Team. The addition of freshman guard Lillian Barnes to the rest of the returning cast has Valparaiso feeling

Valparaiso dropped just five games a season ago and hopes to close the gap to the top of the DAC this season.

PHOTOS: First day of girls basketball practice Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_7 Lake Central players run a drill on the first day of basketball practice Monday afternoon. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_2 Lake Central’s Riley Milausnic practices Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, the first day for girls basketball practice in Indiana. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_8 Coach Joe Huppenthal watches players during practice at Lake Central on Monday afternoon. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_6 Coach Joe Huppenthal explains a drill during practice at Lake Central on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Monday was the first day for girls basketball … Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_4 Lake Central players run drills on the first day of basketball practice Monday afternoon. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_3 Coach Joe Huppenthal leads practice at Lake Central on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Monday was the first day for girls basketball practice in Indiana. Uploaded-images 102422-nws-spotlight1 Lake Central’s Aniyah Bishop practices on Oct. 17, the first day for girls basketball workouts in Indiana. Uploaded-images 101822-spt-gbk-lc_1 Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal explains a drill during practice Monday afternoon. Gallery HTML code