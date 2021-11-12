Scouting Duneland Athletic girls basketball

Chesterton Trojans
Coach: Jack Campbell, 34th season.
Last season: 14-9 (3-4 DAC).
2021 postseason: Lost to Crown Point 67-34 in the Class 4A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Carley Balas, F Ingrid Hurst, G/F Emma Pape.
What you should know: The Trojans lost quite a bit to graduation, most importantly Nalani Malackowski. Chesterton will lean on Balas but the roster is full of upperclassmen.
Crown Point Bulldogs
Coach: Chris Seibert, seventh season.
Last season: 25-1 (7-0 DAC).
2021 postseason: Beat Brownsburg 44-34 in the Class 4A state championship.
Top returning players: G Jessica Carrothers (23.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.1 spg, 3.9 apg), C Lilly Stoddard (10.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.3 bpg), F Nikki Gerodemos (6.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg), G Alyvia Santiago (5.6 ppg, 1.6 spg).
What you should know: The whole state is looking up at the Bulldogs, who are the favorites for a repeat Class 4A state championship. Crown Point opens the season ranked No. 1 by everybody. Carrothers and Stoddard provide a 1-2 punch that may be unrivaled statewide.
Lake Central Indians
Coach: Joe Huppenthal, sixth season.
Last season: 10-11 (0-7 DAC).
2021 postseason: Lost 72-58 to Merrillville in the Class 4A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: F Aniyah Bishop (12.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg), G Riley Milausnic (4 ppg, 1.4 spg), F Essence Johnson (4.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
What you should know: Bishop was one of the best freshmen in the area last season and will need to go a long way toward replacing the 30 points per game that graduated with Jen Tomasic, Abby Oedzes and Tiana Morales. Milausnic gives the Indians a capable lead guard and there are some solid role players in the upper classes.
LaPorte Slicers
Coach: Sarah DeShone, second season.
Last season: 13-11 (4-3 DAC).
2021 postseason: Lost 52-28 to Crown Point in the Class 4A regional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Miya Simmons, G/F Isabella Schreeg.
What you should know: LaPorte overcame a slow start a year ago to win eight of nine at one point down the stretch and take a sectional title. The Slicers have a lot to replace, though. Most notably, Ryin Ott took her 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game to Purdue Fort Wayne.
Merrillville Pirates
Coach: Kelly Kratz, first season.
Last season: 14-6 (6-1 DAC).
2021 postseason: Lost 63-22 to Penn in the Class 4A regional semifinal.
Top returning players: F Samya Miller (5.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg), F Davina Smith (5 ppg, 4.3 rpg), G Kennedie Burks (4.1 ppg, 1.5 spg).
What you should know: Longtime assistant Kelly Kratz takes over one of the area’s most historically successful programs. The Pirates lost their top three scorers from last season’s sectional championship team but have more size than in the recent past.
Michigan City Wolves
Coach: Mike Megyese, 13th season.
Last season: 11-8 (3-4 DAC).
2021 postseason: Lost 56-44 to LaPorte in the Class 4A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Jaden Smallwood (6.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.7 spg), F Ariana Lemons (5.2 rpg, 1.1 bpg).
What you should know: The Wolves need to find a way to score after over 80 percent of the points left with the class of 2021. Trinity Thompson is at Northern Kentucky and Katelyn Halfacre is at Indiana Northwest. Both were 1,000-point career scorers.
Portage Indians
Coach: Jovanny Gonzalez, second season.
Last season: 5-13 (1-6).
2021 postseason: Lost 46-36 to Valparaiso in the Class 4A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Izzy Shields (5.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg), F Anjelicia Del Valle (4.3 ppg, 1.2 spg).
What you should know: The Indians lost three of their top four scorers. The schedule is an ambitious one, with games against South Bend Washington, South Bend St. Joseph, Lafayette Jeff and at Carmel in addition to the usual DAC slate.
Valparaiso Vikings
Coach: Candy Wilson, eighth season.
Last season: 16-6 (4-3 DAC).
2021 postseason: Lost 36-31 to Chesterton in the Class 4A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Amelia Benjamin (10.3 ppg, 2.2 spg), G Bolanle Ayangade (4.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg), F Emma Gerdt (3.2 rpg, 1.1 spg).
What you should know: The Vikings won 10 of the last 12 games in 2021 before falling to rival Chesterton in the first game of the postseason. They’ll look to build on that momentum this year with an experienced roster led by Benjamin.