Scouting GLAC girls basketball teams

The Cardinals are 20-40 over three seasons since a strong run between 2014 and 2019. Last year was an especially down one as they were outscored 931 to 457. They’ll return experience, though, led by seniors Cierra Battle and Keaya Smith.

EC Central also gets back a handful of key contributors it didn’t have for a full season a year ago in Janiyah Watkins, Sarinity Mayes, Alexis Ridle and Taliyah Jackson. Freshman Guard Lela Edmonds will provide a big boost, as well.

Hammond Central

The Wolves didn’t win a GLAC game last year, finishing 2-20 overall. Most of the minutes are back, though, led by junior Aniyah Henry. The wing averaged a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Senior guard/forward Amari Tucker and sophomore point guard Jon’Trece Thorpe are also back and a stable of freshmen and sophomores will move into the varsity rotation.

“The team is young, competitive and growing each day. Looking for them to progress tremendously this season,” coach Okeisha Howard said.

Morton

JaMesha Harris takes over the coaching duties. She was an assistant at Bowman and Lighthouse.

“I want to go back to the basics. With this era of girls basketball, nobody is teaching the basics,” Harris said. “We are ball players. We’re not women basketball players or female players. We are ball players.”

Senior Vanessa Carrera is the leading returning scorer at 7.9 points per game. Heaven Clopton scored five. The Governors will need to replace the production of Dontayvia Stewart and Lyric Morris-Carrington

West Side

It’s a rebuilding year for the Cougars. Gone are the area’s leading scorer Trinity Barnes and another double-digit contributor in Sarah Burton. Cayla Evans transferred to Illinois and Janyla Bailey tore her ACL over the summer.

“We don’t have a particular star scorer and I’m excited about that because we want each of our players to be a factor on offense and not just depend on one particular person,” coach Shanee Butler said.

Butler likes her team’s length, though, and plans to take advantage of it on defense.

