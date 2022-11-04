Scouting Greater South Shore girls basketball

Bishop Noll

Bishop Noll rises to Class 3A with a group that coach Vanita Golston said continues to bond highlighted by senior guard Brianna Gonzalez, junior standout guard Kennedy Blakely and sophomore guard Icesis Thomas.

“We look like a team,” Golston said. “That’s the best way I can say it as far as being there for one another, working hard not only for myself but the person next to me and I think that’s going to grow our chemistry on the floor.”

Calumet

Brandon Bradford takes over a program that went winless in 2021-22. He was an associate head coach at the JUCO-level Delta College women’s program. The former Lew Wallace standout previously assisted the West Side boys.

Senior forward Bailey Patrick, junior guard Alexis Flores and sophomore wing J’Niya Campbell have all impressed early.

“I have some girls who are good on the court but they’re phenomenal, good, all the adjectives off the court,” Bradford said. “That’s what makes the job special.”

Griffith

Ken Anderson has a “really, really inexperienced team” that graduated its top four scorers and top five rebounders from last year’s sectional championship team.

“We’re going to form an identity one way or another,” Anderson said. “I don’t know if that’s going to be a defensive identity or an offensive identity but we’ll figure it out quickly.”

Senior wing Chloe Smith brings the most experience and returned production. Expect fellow seniors Jewelia Rivera and Nina Zielke to play larger roles.

Hanover Central

Former Gavit coach Larry Govert takes over a Hanover Central group led by senior forward Hailey Vanderhye, who last year averaged 7.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Junior guard Skyler Ferry draws praise early and while Govert is optimistic he cautions his team “has a long way to go still.”

“That said, I can’t say anything negative about this group,” Govert said. “They’ve done everything I’ve asked. We’ll see how it goes but they’ll be playing a more aggressive style than they’re used to.”

Illiana Christian

Denise VanRyn takes over as head coach having spent the last decade around the program.

The Vikings return a pair of captains who shared the team’s scoring title last season in senior Faith VanRyn and junior Cheyenne DeJong, who was among the Region leaders in rebounding.

“We’re going to play fast because we don’t have a lot of height,” Denise VanRyn said. “They’re excited for that challenge. We’ve got a solid, positive environment and excitement around the program right now.”

Lake Station

Lake Station lost only one senior to graduation from a 2021-22 team that went 16-7 but bowed out in the first round of its sectional to Andrean. Co-leading scorers Nasiya Gause, a senior, and Kayla Wilkerson, a junior, headline the group coming back. So too, does senior third-leading scorer Darne Toney.

Senior Tranita Randolph, a transfer from Bishop Noll, and sophomore Torri Chabes and Makyla Woods are also expected to be in the mix.

River Forest

Second-year River Forest coach Colleen Cary returns a pair of four-year starters who were named to the All-Greater South Shore Conference Team last season in Madison Whitmore and Abby Witt who combined averaged 19.2 points, 10 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.3 steals per game.

They’ll be surrounded by fellow expected starters Ayana Watts, a senior, and sophomores D’Yanna Hurn and Julianna Bailey.

Wheeler

Coach Rick Gregory likens construction of his Wheeler team to putting together a puzzle after spending the last seven seasons with Whiting. He’s just not sure what to do with the pieces yet.

Senior guards Cailynn Harris and Mia DeJesus and junior guard Lexi Cutka bring back the most experience of the group but Gregory likes the potential among newer names who haven’t nearly the same amounts of varsity minutes yet.

Whiting

An experienced roster allows first year coach Arthur Young to worry less about structured plays and more about having his players freelance on the floor.

“I want them to play more freely,” he said. “I want to play with tempo, more man-to-man on defense and maybe even a zone press. I’m hoping for us to play faster, smarter basketball.”

Whiting will lean heavily on junior guard Alyssa Quinones for that. Senior forward Alondra Rodriguez will anchor the post.

