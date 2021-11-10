Scouting Greater South Shore girls basketball

Bishop Noll Warriors

What you should know: Courtney Blakely is now at Middle Tennessee State, taking her almost 32 points per game with her. The additional loss of Rose Fuentes means the Warriors will have to replace another 12 points and almost six rebounds per contest. Sophomore Kennedy Blakely, Courtney’s younger sister, will be counted on to replace much of that production on a roster with a lot of underclassmen.