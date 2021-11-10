Scouting Greater South Shore girls basketball

Bishop Noll Warriors
Coach: Vanita Golston, 11th season.
Last season: 15-8 (5-0 GSSC).
2021 postseason: Lost 66-63 in the Class 2A sectional opener to Lake Station.
Top returning players: G/F Kennedy Blakely (7.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 3.3 apg), C/F Danneli Campbell (2.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg)
What you should know: Courtney Blakely is now at Middle Tennessee State, taking her almost 32 points per game with her. The additional loss of Rose Fuentes means the Warriors will have to replace another 12 points and almost six rebounds per contest. Sophomore Kennedy Blakely, Courtney’s younger sister, will be counted on to replace much of that production on a roster with a lot of underclassmen.
Calumet Warriors
Coach: Chris York, second season.
Last season: 9-10 (1-4 GSSC).
2021 postseason: Lost 53-26 to Griffith in the Class 3A sectional final.
What you should know: The Warriors showed fight in the postseason last winter, advancing to the sectional championship while playing for the third coach in three seasons. York looks to provide some stability as Calumet looks to replace Jasmin Barker and Alexia Hall.
Griffith Panthers
Coach: Ken Anderson, second season.
Last season: 13-4 (4-2 GSSC).
2021 postseason: Lost 44-26 to Lakeland in the Class 3A regional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Marisa Esquivel (13.6 ppg, 3 spg), G Cierra Pipkins (10.2 ppg, 3.1 spg).
What you should know: Esquivel, Pipkins and Ella Rasberry provide a trio of senior leadership for a returning sectional champion. Filling the void left by the graduation Julissa Hamm, now at Indiana Northwest, will be key.
Hanover Central Wildcats
Coach: Luis Roldan, sixth season.
Last season: 11-7 (2-2 GSSC)
2021 postseason: Lost 49-24 to Kankakee Valley in the Class 3A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Gabi Comia (4.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg), G Skylar Ferry (4.0 ppg, 1.8 apg).
What you should know: The Wildcats lost more than 65 percent of their scoring when the top three contributors graduated a year ago. Ferry and Comia are shooters who will need to shoot. Senior Maria Davenport and junior Hailey Vanderhye should also play big roles in Hanover’s final season in the GSSC.
Illiana Christian Vikings
Coach: Lisa Blocker, third season.
Last season: 5-15 (1-2 GSSC).
2021 postseason: Lost 42-32 to Bowman in the Class 2A sectional opener.
Top returning players: F Faith VanRyn (6.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg), G/F Kaitlin Dykstra (6 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.8 spg), F Natalie Scott (5.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg).
What you should know: The Vikings were exceedingly young a year ago but Scott remains the only senior on the varsity roster. Illiana lacks a dynamic scorer and will need a group effort in most games.
Lake Station Eagles
Coach: Rudy Chabes, third season.
Last season: 19-5 (5-1 GSSC).
2021 postseason: Lost 60-55 to Andrean in the Class 2A sectional final.
Top returning players: G Nasiya Gause (10.6 ppg, 3 spg), G Kayla Wilkerson (9.8 ppg), G Darne Toney (6.9 ppg)
What you should know: A lot of scoring needs to be replaced with the losses of Laila Rogers and Taylor Austin, but that also creates opportunity for several of the Eagles who played supporting roles a year ago. Freshman Torri Chabes could be a familiar name in the conference by the end of the season.
River Forest Ingots
Coach: Brad Redelman, third season.
Last season: 8-10 (2-3 GSSC).
2021 postseason: Forfeited to Knox in the Class 3A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Abigail Witt (11.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.2 spg), F Madison Whitmore (8.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg), G Aiyanie Troutman (8.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
What you should know: The Ingots improved each of the last two seasons under Redelman. River Forest hopes a more experienced lineup, led by Witt, can push it over the .500 mark for the first time since 2017.
Wheeler Bearcats
Coach: Amanda Gibson, third season.
Last season: 5-11 (1-2 GSSC).
2021 postseason: Lost 42-16 to Hanover Central in the Class 3A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Averi Wagoner (7.9 ppg, 2.9 spg), G/F Jenascia Warnell (5.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg).
What you should know: The Bearcats hope to get back on track this winter. Senior Olivia Cutka could play a role after scoring nine points and grabbing seven rebounds in a win over Bowman last week.
Whiting Oilers
Coach: Rick Gregory, seventh season.
Last season: 1-10 (0-5 GSSC).
2021 postseason: Forfeited to Andrean in the sectional opener.
Top returning players: F Ashley Patrick, F Miranda Casanova.
What you should know: The Oilers return most of the roster and aim to bounce back.
