Scouting independents and other girls basketball teams

Bowman Eagles
Coach: Antonio Taylor, third season.
Last season: 5-20.
2021 postseason: Lost 65-20 to Andrean in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: G Samaria Freeman (11.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.2 spg), F Derriauna Woodson (6.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg), F Beauti Santiago (1.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg).
What you should know: Freeman is an athletic guard with a nose for the basketball. The senior had 67 steals last year and causes havoc in the backcourt. Woodson (6-0) and Santiago (5-11) return to provide a strong interior presence.. As a team, the Eagles shot just 10 percent (13-128) from the 3-point line last season.
Covenant Christian Knights
Coach: Mike DeFries, second season.
Last season: 11-10.
2021 postseason: Lost 62-44 to Morgan Twp. in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: G Skylar Bos (14.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 4.0 spg), C Gwen Walstra (3.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.3 apg), F Madison Zeldenrust (3.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
What you should know: Bos has been a consistent star for the Knights through the first two years of her career. She averaged 14 points as a freshmAn and then again as a sophomore, and her assist and steal numbers have both hovered around four per game in both seasons. A large freshmen class joins the Knights this season and will hope to contribute to a program that is one year removed from a 19-5 record.
Lighthouse Lions
Coach: Kiara Jones, first season.
Last season: 3-7.
2021 postseason: Lost 56-49 to Calumet in Class 3A sectional first round.
Top returning players: Iatia Poston (15.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.1 apg), Arriyanna Lemon (6.5 ppg, 14.0 rpg, 1.5 bpg), Larr'Onna Coleman (9.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
What you should know: The Lions suffered a blow in the offseason when Trinity Barnes decided to transfer back to West Side after averaging 25.8 points last season. Barnes spent her first year with the Cougars before transferring to Lighthouse as a sophomore. Poston and Coleman will pick up the scoring slack while Lemon will continue to be a force in the paint.
Marquette Blazers
Coach: Katie Collignon, sixth season.
Last season: 10-7.
2021 postseason: Lost 56-34 to Lake Station in Class 2A sectional first round.
Top returning player: G Ana Blakely (9.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.9 spg)
What you should know: Blakely is the lone returning varsity player that played consistent minutes last season. The senior shot 36 percent from the 3-point line and her experience will be a guiding light for a talented freshman class that includes Jiselle Chabes and Natalie Robinson.
North Newton Spartans
Coach: Jenny Spillers, third season.
Last season: 5-10.
2021 postseason: Lost 67-47 to South Central in Class 2A sectional first round.
Top returning players: G/F Cayci Ehlinger (8.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg); F/C Heidi Schleman (7.3 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.5 spg).
What you should know: Schleman had a breakout season in her third year on the varsity roster as she doubled her points and rebounds from her sophomore season. If opposing defenses concentrate on shutting down Schleman, Ehlinger has the ability to make them pay after knocking down 20 3-pointers last season.