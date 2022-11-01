Scouting Northwest Crossroads girls basketball teams

Andrean

The 59ers won sectional titles in each of the last three seasons and return a strong backcourt that includes one of the area’s best players in guard Tori Allen, Lauren Colon and Lindsay Arcella. The frontcourt lost Lauryn Swain, which will take some getting used to.

“We’re missing a little bit of a defensive edge,” coach Tony Scheub said. “Swain was a huge pain in my butt but she was a very team-oriented kid that would do whatever it takes.”

Highland

The Trojans took a step forward in coach Darian Patton-Slaughter’s first season, finishing 18-6 but running into the Lake Central buzzsaw in the sectional. They’ll miss Chloe Churilla’s 15 points per game but return a strong nucleus of Payton Reid, Aaliyah Keil, Bree Flores and Cailey Belloso. Freshman Jordan Steele, the latest in the athletic family, will provide good minutes, too.

The drop to Class 3A will help come February. Highland could be one of the favorites in the Griffith Sectional.

Hobart

Alaina Richter, a 2017 Hobart graduate, comes back home after a career at Indiana University Northwest.

“I knew coaching was the next step for me,” she said. “An opportunity opened up at Hobart and I knew I had to jump on it.”

The Brickies will be led by Asia Donald, who was second in the area in scoring last season at 23.5 per game. Junior guard Jesse Neace and senior forward Nikolina Latinovic will also be big contributors.

Kankakee Valley

The top two scorers, seniors Kate Thomas and Lilly Toppen, return from a 16-10 team that advanced to the sectional final. Genna Hayes also started every game and Abby Grandchamp is back after missing most of the season with an injury.

“If we can remain healthy and continue to build chemistry throughout the season, I think we have a talented enough and skillful enough team to contend for both a Northwest Crossroads Conference title and a sectional title this year,” coach Brandon Bradley said.

Lowell

The top four scorers from last season graduated but the cupboard isn’t bare for coach Kelly Chavez. Many of the youngsters saw the floor.

Maddie Mielczarek started before missing time. Olivia Perlick filled in. Reilly Boyer was leading the Red Devils in 3-pointers and steals before a knee injury. She’ll return soon.

“This is the best group to come out of the program that plays like five on the floor,” Chavez said. “This will be a team that gets better with each game.”

Munster

DeAndre Williams comes over from Morton to coach the Mustangs, who return much of last year’s group.

Akoama Odeluga nearly averaged a double-double last season at 9.8 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. Trinity Hogge and Lilly Mason will also be big contributors.

“The biggest challenge is to see how the girls react to a coaching change,” Williams said. “All signs point to them working hard over the summer. They are certainly prepared to meet the difficulties in the road.”