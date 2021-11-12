Scouting Northwest Crossroads girls basketball

Andrean 59ers
Coach: Tony Scheub, 10th season.
Last season: 19-2 (5-0 NCC).
2021 postseason: Lost 45-30 to North Judson in the Class 2A regional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Tori Allen (13.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5.0 appg), G Abbi Foster (5.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.7 apg), Lauryn Swain (4.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg).
What you should know: The defending NCC champs lost all-time leading scorer Julia Schutz to graduation but return a core that includes Allen, a junior, who is poised to emerge as one of the area’s top point guards. The 59ers have gotten out of sectionals the past two seasons.
Highland Trojans
Coach: Darian Patton-Straughter, first season.
Last season: 11-11 (2-3 NCC).
2021 postseason: Lost 53-37 to Munster in the Class 4A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Zelyah Barajas (2.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.3 apg), F Chloe Churilla (15.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.3 apg), G Ariana Flores (5.6 ppg, 1.4 apg), G Payton Reid (8.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.7 apg)
What you should know: Patton-Straughter, a 2013 Merrillville grad and sister to Merrillville boys coach Bo Patton, replaced Chris Tomcsi over the offseason. Churilla should once again be the focal point for the Trojan offense in addition to her duties in the pool where she competes for Highland’s swim team.
Hobart Brickies
Coach: Tim Feddeler, fifth season.
Last season: 8-12 (0-5 NCC).
2021 postseason: Lost 82-27 to Crown Point in Class 4A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: F Amarea Donald (5.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.1 apg), G Asia Donald (20.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 0.9 apg), F Nikolina Latinovic (2.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.4 apg), F Melanie Leonard (2.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
What you should know: Asia Donald, a junior and returning Times second-team All-Area selection, will be the focal point for a Brickies team looking to snap a winless streak in the NCC dating back to Jan. 12, 2018.
Kankakee Valley Kougars
Coach: Brandon Bradley, first season.
Last season: 13-11 (3-2 NCC).
2021 postseason: Lost 70-33 to South Bend Washington in the Class 3A regional semifinal.
Top returning players: F Taylor Schoonveld (8.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.3 apg), G Kate Thomas (7.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 apg), G Lilly Toppen (10.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 0.9 apg).
What you should know: Bradley takes over the program from Doug Nelson after spending the past three seasons at Madison-Grant. He inherits a balanced roster that graduated just one senior and will rely on a heavy dose of juniors who as a class accounted for nearly 70 percent of the Kougars’ scoring last year.
Lowell Red Devils
Coach: Kelly Chavez, sixth season.
Last season: 9-13 (1-4 NCC).
2021 postseason: Lost 70-20 to Crown Point in the Class 4A sectional opener.
Top returning players: G Kaylee Chavez (9.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.5 apg), G Payton Gard (7.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.3 apg), F Kahlan Krucina (6.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.0 apg).
What you should know: Lowell has plenty of experience between six seniors and five juniors on its roster. Expect the Red Devils to lean heavily on their guards once again and ask for plenty from Krucina in the post as their lone proven big.
Munster Mustangs
Coach: Jim Davidson, 10th season.
Last season: 10-11 (5-1).
2021 postseason: Forfeited to Lake Central in Class 4A sectional semifinal.
Top returning players: G Grace Clark (2.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 0.6 apg), G Char Lorenz (2.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.0 apg), F Nicole Sullivan (7.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 0.6 apg).
What you should know: The good news for Munster is that it returns seven of its top nine from last season. The bad news is the two the Mustangs lost — Aleena Mongorie and Holly Kaim — accounted for nearly two-thirds of their scoring. Sullivan is the only returnee who scored more than 2.5 points per game which gives plenty of opportunity for others to step in.