Scouting other girls basketball teams

21st Century

Jermel Nelson takes over a team that returns most of the roster from last year's 4-12 squad. Senior Shatara Mables and junior Angel Johnson are two players to watch.

Bowman

The biggest news is the arrival of Region coaching legend Rod Fisher, who joins Antonio Taylor's staff as an assistant. Sophomore guard Kahlen Robinson is a proven scorer, while four-year starter Beauti Santiago had several 20-rebound games last season. Soph Janya Jackson is another key returner from a 7-12 club.

DeMotte Christian

It's a season of change in some ways for DeMotte Christian, which used to be known as Covenant Christian and has joined the Midwest Conference. But there's also plenty of continuity from last season's 18-5 team. Coach Mike DeFries estimates 80% of the scoring returns, led by 6-foot point guard Skylar Bos (15.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4 steals per game), 5-11 guard Sophie Bakker (11.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and 6-1 forward Gabbi Zeilinga (5.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg). The Knights are big — all starters are 5-10 or taller — and athletic, with Bos signed with Olivet Nazarene for soccer and Zeilinga a returning all-stater in the pole vault.

Hammond Academy

Remarkably, the Hawks played the entire 2021-22 season with just five players. Coach Lisa Upshaw is glad to have a bigger roster this season, with sophomore guards Priscilla Otero (11 ppg, 4 apg) and Leah Thomas (9 ppg, 3 spg) leading the way.

Lighthouse

The Lions won 16 games and a sectional in 2020, went 3-7 the next season and didn't field a team last year. The program is being rebooted this season under new coach Chantel Brown.

Marian Catholic

The Spartans have averaged 23 wins a season under 10-year coach Dan Murray and are coming off a 27-9 campaign highlighted by IHSA regional and sectional titles. Two players to watch are junior guard Madison Davis and senior center/forward Khamille Jackson.

Marquette

Leading scorer Ana Blakely graduated from a 10-14 team, but there's plenty of young talent in a program looking to move back over .500. Freshman guard Laniah Davis has made an immediate impact, scoring 41 points in her first two high school games. Sophomores Jiselle Chabes (8.1 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.4 spg), Natalie Robinson (8.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.2 spg) and Livia Balling (6.1 rpg) are among other key contributors.

North Newton

Former Hanover Central and Calumet coach Chris York takes over a team that was 10-10 last season. Makenna Schlemen, a 6-2 junior who averaged 10.3 points (best on the team) and 5.7 rebounds, is the lone returning starter.

TF North

The Meteors are young, but the sophomore class shows promise. Two starters return: all-conference senior forward Destiny Colyer and sophomore point guard Gabrielle McClain.

TF South

The Red Wolves won the balanced South Suburban Blue last season — their first league title in 43 years — and aim to repeat this season. Four starters are back from that 18-12 team in juniors Jaiden Thompson (8 ppg, 5 rpg), Rayvan Rush (7 ppg, 3 spg) and Cherish Boothe (6 ppg, 5 rpg) along with sophomore Tariya Wright (12 ppg, 3 spg).