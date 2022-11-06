Scouting Porter County Conference girls basketball teams

Boone Grove

The Wolves graduated five seniors from last season's team that went 12-9 and lost in the sectional semifinal round.

Michael Coslet takes over a program in transition. He feels confident it won't take too long to get up to speed as he worked with Boone Grove's JV program, giving him familiarity with his young roster.

Jaci Menard, last year's leading scorer returns, giving the Wolves much-needed stability as the program moves to 3A this year.

Hebron

The Hawks struggled last season, going winless in the PCC. Their offense was the major issue a season ago, but returning their top two scorers should make things easier in 2022-23.

Sidney Elijah brings back her 11.5 points and10.5 rebounds a game to anchor the team.

Kouts

Kouts figures to be one of the top teams in PCC. The Fillies received votes in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll.

Trine University recruit Allison Capouch returns for a team that won 20 games a season ago. Capouch averaged 17.8 points per game in 2021-22, becoming one of the most electric scorers in the Region.

Tri-Township

The Tigers — formerly LaCrosse — look poised to make another leap after a strong year that started with a 6-0 start in 2021-22.

Tri-Township brings back four of its starters from last year's squad. Avery Hendrixson, Addie Gorski, Miranda Wozniak and Jayde Pryor all return.

Morgan Township

The Cherokees were a young team last year, only losing one senior to graduation. With that, Rick Budka's squad figures to see some serious improvement.

Peyton Honchar is Morgan Township's top returning scorer, but expect steps up from the rest of a young team as well. Madi Lemmons figures to be one of the underclassmen to step up after playing on varsity as a freshman last year and averaging seven points per game.

South Central

The Satellites enter 2022-23 as the team to beat in the PCC. After an undefeated regular season, South Central captured a sectional crown before falling to Andrean in the regional semifinal.

Forward Olivia Marks is the Satellites top returner. The senior is a four-year starter who averaged 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season. Marks is joined at forward by another returning starter, Lillian Tolmen.

South Central joined Kouts as PCC teams receiving votes in the IBCA girls preseason rankings.

Washington Township

Things are looking up for the Senators. Last year, Washington Township finished third in the conference with its only two conference losses coming against first- and second-place Kouts and South Central respectively

The Senators lost only one senior to graduation and will field a JV team for the first time in four years.

Top scorers Gracie Little and Clair Klinger are both back. Addy Graph will also be back. Graph averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last year before going down with a knee injury. Coach Doug Godbolt thinks a full season of Graph will make a huge difference.

Westville

Legendary coach Jerry Hoover enters his first year at the helm of the Blackhawks. Sophomore Rebecca Benefield and senior Loreli Mallon figure to be Westville's top returners.