Bishop Noll Warriors
Coach: Vanita Golston, ninth season.
Last season: 21-7 (7-0 Greater South Shore Conference).
2019 postseason: Lost 64-51 to Central Noble in the Class 2A regional semifinals.
Top returning players: Courtney Blakely, Jr., G (20.4 ppg, 4.5 apg); Rose Fuentes, Jr., G (12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
What you should know
Bishop Noll has won six straight sectional championships and are led by Blakely. Last year, she notched two 30-point games and had two games with at least 10 steals.
Blakely’s supporting cast is headlined by fellow guard Fuentes. The do-it-all junior prides herself on helping the Warriors in a multitude of ways and has proven to be one of the most versatility guards in the region.
“I think that Rose is the heartbeat of our team,” Golston said. “We go as she goes. We feed off of that energy, that hustle that she consistently brings. It’ll be a must for us every night this upcoming season.”
Calumet Warriors
Coach: Trevor Borom, first season.
Last season: 10-12 (3-4 GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 47-45 to Twin Lakes in the Class 3A sectional opener.
Top returning players: Micaiah Walton, Sr., F; Jasmin Barker, Jr. G.
What to know
Borom was an assistant girls basketball coach at Bishop Noll last season and said he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to lead the Warriors when he saw that a position opened up.
He will rely on Walton to guide his squad. With her size and skillset, Borom thinks she can create a lot of matchup issues with opposing defenders on the perimeter and in the post.
“She’s been my most consistent player,” Borom said. “I believe that we will go as she goes. She will be the leader of our team and the catalyst of our team. She shows a lot of maturity and helps all of the young people who don’t understand certain things, so I’m thinking this is going to be a pretty big year for her.”
Griffith Panthers
Coach: Dustin Nelson, fifth season.
Last season: 13-12 (3-4).
2019 postseason: Lost 46-37 to West Side in the Class 3A sectional championship.
Top returning players: Ariel Esquivel, Jr., G (13.6 ppg, 3.7 spg); Julissa Hamm. Jr., F (10.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg); Marisa Esquivel, So., G (7.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg).
What to know
Griffith returns its top three leading scorers, and Nelson is confident that will only help his program take another step forward. Hamm shot 53.3% from the field and will be a key contributor to the team’s success on both sides of the ball
“Julissa has done a nice job of continuing to develop her game,” Nelson said. “I think she’s understanding more and more the value of her defensive presence. When she starts putting pressure on people on defense, it can trigger her offense and create some easy transition looks for her.”
The Panthers haven’t won a sectional crown since 2014, but Nelson thinks one is within reach after coming up just short last year.
“We were in the sectional final,” Nelson said, "An obvious next goal for us is to be there competing for a sectional title by the time we get to the postseason.”
Hanover Central Wildcats
Coach: Luis Roldan, fourth season.
Last season: 8-16 (4-4 GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 50-13 to Knox in the Class 3A sectional championship.
Top returning players: Amanda Schreiber, Sr., F (11.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg); Julia Blue, Jr., F (7.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg); Nevaeh Govert, Jr., G (6.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg).
What to know
Roldan thinks experience will be a huge factor in his team’s growth. The Wildcats return their top three leading scorers, highlighted by Schreiber. Last season, she had two 20-point games and collected a career-high 16 rebounds against Hobart on Dec. 28.
Senior guard Camryn Sterkowitz will also be a key contributor after missing almost the entire 2018-19 season with a torn ACL. Now that she’s fully healthy, Roldan believes she can be a catalyst in the backcourt.
“Camryn coming back is going to give us what we lacked a little bit of last year, which was a little bit of mental toughness,” Roldan said. “She brings that back to us, and I’m excited for that. She’s a (shooting) guard, and that’s a position that we kind of lacked a little bit it.”
Lake Station Eagles
Coach: Rudy Chabes, first season.
Last season: 15-7 (6-1 GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 72-41 to Bishop Noll in the Class 2A sectional opener.
Top returning players: Taylor Austin, Jr., G (25.4 ppg, 4.4 spg); Bre Poats, Sr., G (9.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg), Makayla Chabes, So. F (4.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
What to know
It’s no secret who Lake Station will be led by this season. Austin is one of the most prolific scorers in the Region, and now, she’ll have an opportunity to play for her former longtime AAU coach, Rudy Chabes.
Chabes has coached Austin over the past several summers with the Lady Region Elite and is the father of sophomore Makayla Chabes. With access to players and facilities during the school year, he’s eyeing a big season for the program, alongside a group of players he was already familiar with.
“I have a lot more time to prepare now because we practice every day,” Rudy Chabes said. “I was used to going up against some of the top talent with only two days of practice a week. I now have more time to develop kids and work on certain plays and all of that stuff.”
River Forest Ingots
Coach: Brad Redelman, first year.
Last season: 3-20 (0-7 GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost to Bowman 65-42 in the Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Yesenia Cervantes, Sr., G (2.2 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
What to know
River Forest will pretty much be an entirely different team than it was last season. The Ingots lost their top three leading scorers to graduation and have a new coach in Redelman, who knows he has his work cut out for him.
“I just took the program over basically the last week of August and the first week of September,” Redelman said. “We had some changes within the program, but I’ve actually been with the program since 2006-07, but this is my first year as the varsity head coach.”
Redelman said a lot of responsibility will fall on the underclassmen’s shoulders. However, one upperclassman he knows will be integral to the team’s success is Cervantes.
“She’s a quite leader,” Redelman said. “She’s not really vocal, but the girls look up to her, and she has her own way of leading on the court.”
Wheeler Bearcats
Coach: Amanda Gibson, first season.
Last season: 7-16 (1-6 GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 61-38 to Knox in the Class 3A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: Sydney Eden, Sr., F; Aaliyah Williams, Sr., F.
What to know
In Gibson’s first year at the helm, she’s surprised by how quickly Wheelers’ players have bought into her coaching style.
“They’re willing to trust what I’m saying and go with the flow of what I’m trying to install,” Gibson said. “I’m super excited to see if it comes to fruition.”
Gibson is a 2009 Griffith graduate and played for former coach Tom Golumbeck. After coaching middle school teams at Griffith, Hobart and Wheeler, Gibson said moving up to the high school level has always been one of her goals.
Her husband, Aaron, will be her assistant coach, and Gibson thinks their passion for the game, coupled with their relationship, will only make it easier to stay on the same page and do what’s best for the porgram.
“We’re both in education, and we take our work home with us a lot and swap stories,” Gibson said. “It’s nice to be able to talk about the same kids, and it makes scouting pretty easy and watching film pretty easy because I don’t have to take time away from my partner to do that.”
Whiting Oilers
Coach: Rick Gregory, fifth season.
Last season: 15-9 (5-3 GSSC).
2019 postseason: Lost 57-40 to Andrean in the Class 2A sectional opener.
Top returning players: Abby Toth, Sr., F (9.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg); Jenna Mercer, Sr., G (7.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
What to know
Whiting’s leading scorer from last season, Emily Balcazar, graduated in the spring, which means that more responsibility is likely to fall on the shoulders of Toth. The senior showed that she was one of the Oiler’s most consistent players last year by scoring at least 10 points in 13 of the team’s 24 games.
Mercer will also be relied on more. She totaled six games with at least 10 points as a junior last season.