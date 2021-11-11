Scouting the 2021 Porter County Conference girls basketball teams

Here is a team-by-team look at the Porter County Conference teams entering the 2021-22 season.
Boone Grove Wolves
Coach: Linda Eleftheri, 19th season.
Last season: 10-7 (3-4 in PCC).
2021 postseason: Lost 40-32 to Rensselaer in Class 2A sectional first round
Top returning players: G/F Jaci Menard (11.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.6 spg), G Emily Fritcher (3.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg), G/F Ella Bono (2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Ella Hylek (2.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
What you should know: Menard is a versatile player that led the Wolves in scoring and rebounding last season. The junior leads a quartet of returning players that averaged at least 17 minutes per game last season. Replacing all-conference senior Alexus Ecklund will be a challenge after she led Boone Grove in assists and steals.
Hebron Hawks
Coach: Megan Goodan, third season.
Last season: 5-12 (2-5).
2021 postseason: Lost 49-37 to Westville in Class 2A sectional first round
Top returning players: F Sidney Elijah (5.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg), G Halie Kinkade (2.4 ppg, 1.0 spg), G Olivia Pastrick (1.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 1.3 apg).
What you should know: The Hawks have some height this season as four players stand at least 5-foot-10 or taller, including Elijah. The 6-1 forward led the Hawks with nearly nine rebounds per game in limited minutes last year and she'll be looked to add more scoring this season.
Kouts Fillies
Coach: Ron Kobza, 14th season.
Last season: 17-7 (5-2).
2021 postseason: Lost 50-25 to Pioneer in Class A regional semifinals.
Top returning players: G Allison Capouch (17.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.4 spg), F Lyndsey Kobza (10.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 1.8 spg).
What you should know: Capouch shined as a sophomore and finished just behind Morgan Township senior Emma O'Brien for Porter County Conference Player of the Year. Kouts will need Capouch to take an even bigger step this season as the Fillies are down two key rotation players from last season, including Lauryn Koedyker (8.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg) after she suffered an injury during volleyball season.
LaCrosse Tigers
Coach: Chris McGowen, first season.
Last season: 4-18 (1-6).
2021 postseason: Lost 46-20 to Triton in Class A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: F Jersie Bartels (9.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg), G Miranda Wozniak (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg), G Addie Gorski (5.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg).
What you should know: The Tigers went through some growing pains last year with a youthful squad that should ultimately pay off this year. Wozniak and Gorski were thrown to the fire as freshmen and they improved as the year went on. Bartels provides a steadying hand for a team that will improve as the season progresses.
Morgan Township Cherokees
Coach: Rick Budka, third season.
Last season: 18-6 (7-0).
2021 postseason: Lost 46-37 to Kouts in Class A sectional championship.
Top returning players: Peyton Honchar (5.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg), Ella Deporter (3.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Victoria Detraz (4.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg).
What you should know: Losing the PCC Player of the Year in Emma O'Brien (14.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg) is one thing. Losing the top four scorers in the program is another. Rick Budka is facing a reloading this season as Deporter is the only senior in the program. Honchar shined at times as a freshman and she's a double-double threat every time she steps on the floor.
South Central Satellites
Coach: Ben Anderson, first season.
Last season: 17-8 (6-1).
2021 postseason: Lost 64-33 to North Judson in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: G Abigail Tomblin (14.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.5 apg), F Olivia Marks (11.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.5 spg), G Delanie Gale (10.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.0 apg).
What you should know: The Satellites are loaded this season with a trio of returning starters who averaged double figures last season. Tomblin, Marks and Gale all finished in the top six in voting for all-conference honors. First-year coach Ben Anderson lost just two seniors from last season and he adds 5-foot-9 guard Lexi Johnson to the mix this year.
Washington Township Senators
Coach: Doug Godbolt, first season.
Last season: 9-10 (1-6).
2021 postseason: Lost 55-39 to Kouts in Class A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: G Addie Graf (15.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.8 spg), G Josie Whitcomb (2.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.8 apg), F Sarah Boby (1.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
What you should know: Graf earned all-conference honors last season as she partnered with outgoing senior Mikaela Armstrong to lead the Senators in every statistical category. The junior will now partner with a talented five-member freshmen class who make up more than half of the Washington Township roster under former Hebron coach Doug Godbolt.
Westville Blackhawks
Coach: Grayce Roach, second season.
Last season: 7-6 (3-4).
2021 postseason: Lost 48-19 to Rensselaer in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Top returning players: G/F Grace Weston, G Kayley Bowley.
What you should know: Weston earned all-conference honors in her first season under Roach last year while playing in a limited slate of games. Weston shined while playing without her older sister Sarah for the first time. The Blackhawks have been aggressive in the weight room this offseason.