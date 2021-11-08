 Skip to main content
Scouting the Great Lakes Athletics Conference girls basketball teams
GIRLS BASKETBALL | GLAC PREVIEW

Scouting the Great Lakes Athletics Conference girls basketball teams

Anyah Carpenter

Morton's Anyah Carpenter, right, grabs a rebound during a Class 4A sectional game against Merrillville last season. 

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

EC Central Cardinals

Coach: Eric Kundich, 14th season.

Last season: 5-12 (2-3 GLAC).

2021 postseason: Lost 58-24 to West Side in opening round of Class 4A sectional.

Top returning players: G Alexis Ridle (6.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 0.1 apg), G Keaya Smith (5.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 0.5 apg).

What you should know: Kundich has a young, inexperienced team that will need to replace the production of former starting point guard Jada Bullard, who transferred to Hammond Central.

Hammond Central Wolves

Coach: Okeisha Howard, first season.

Last season: 2021-22 is the first Hammond Central season after the consolidation of Hammond Clark, Gavit and Hammond high schools.

Top  players: G Jada Bullard, F Aniyah Henry, G Quachelle Redifield, G Aniya Riley, G Kinya Riley.

What you should know: Howard is starting fresh with the newly formed Hammond Central program that combines players from Clark, Gavit and Hammond. Bullard will be the key cog in the offense at point guard after transferring from EC Central.

Morton Governors

Coach: Alana Anderson, first season.

Last season: 9-14 (4-1 GLAC).

2021 postseason: Lost 56-14 to Merrillville in opening round of Class 4A sectional.

Top returning players: F Anyah Carpenter (6.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.6 ppg), G Heaven Clopton (6.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.0 apg), G Lyric Morris-Carrington, G Donatayvia Stewart (6.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 3.1 apg)

What you should know: Anderson, a former Gavit coach and 2007 Griffith grad, takes over the Morton program after going 19-90 across five seasons with the Gladiators. Senior guard Lyric Morris-Carrington transferred to Morton from Gavit.

West Side Cougars

Coach: Shanee’ Butler, fourth season.

Last season: 7-10 (4-0 GLAC).

2021 postseason: Lost 68-27 to Merrillville in second round of Class 4A sectional.

Top returning players: G Trinity Barnes, F Sarah Burton (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 apg), F Exencia Cloma (5.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.1 apg).

What you should know: Barnes transferred to West Side from Lighthouse and brings her 1,000 career points to a rebuilding Cougar squad that Butler says she wants to see plenty of competition from on both sides of the floor.

