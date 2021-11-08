Scouting the Great Lakes Athletics Conference girls basketball teams

Morton Governors

Coach: Alana Anderson, first season.

Last season: 9-14 (4-1 GLAC).

2021 postseason: Lost 56-14 to Merrillville in opening round of Class 4A sectional.

Top returning players: F Anyah Carpenter (6.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 0.6 ppg), G Heaven Clopton (6.9 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 1.0 apg), G Lyric Morris-Carrington, G Donatayvia Stewart (6.2 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 3.1 apg)

What you should know: Anderson, a former Gavit coach and 2007 Griffith grad, takes over the Morton program after going 19-90 across five seasons with the Gladiators. Senior guard Lyric Morris-Carrington transferred to Morton from Gavit.

West Side Cougars

Coach: Shanee’ Butler, fourth season.

Last season: 7-10 (4-0 GLAC).

2021 postseason: Lost 68-27 to Merrillville in second round of Class 4A sectional.

Top returning players: G Trinity Barnes, F Sarah Burton (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 apg), F Exencia Cloma (5.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.1 apg).