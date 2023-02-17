WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — When Washington Township took the floor for practices this season, a reminder was left for them.

Senators coach Doug Godbolt left the game ball from last season's sectional final defeat to Kouts by the court every practice this season. A 17-win season was great and all but, as Godbolt put it, Washington Township "didn't win anything."

Over a year removed from that 2022 loss, the Senators are rolling, having captured not just the elusive sectional title, but also a regional crown — the program's first in 20 years.

"It's crazy," sophomore Clair Klinger said. "Our school hasn't really been successful at girls basketball. Two years ago there were only six girls on the team.

"It's really cool to start the next generation of success."

The 2022-23 campaign hasn't been without its challenges for the Senators. Godbolt shakes his head remembering early-season losses to DeMotte Catholic and Kouts and a loss to South Central in the Porter Country Conference Tournament semifinal.

"I think we're kind of clicking," Klinger said. "We've been kind of developing throughout the season."

Godbolt thinks watching film of the team's mistakes — particularly in the DeMotte and Kouts losses — proved vital in the Senators flipping the script to earn wins over both in the postseason.

It was also the personality of his players that let Washington Township pull off four straight wins over teams with 62 combined wins this season.

"We have two seniors who didn't want it to be done without winning something," Godbolt said, "and then you've got these sophomores who'll do anything to win a game. They don't ever want to lose."

The Senators are unique in that regard. Most teams who reach the semistate level might be led by a group of star seniors who have gone through the rigors of the IHSAA postseason on multiple occasions. But Washington Township leans heavily on its sophomore class for its success.

Klinger, one of the team's second-year players, is tied with senior Addison Graf at 15 points per game for the team lead in scoring. The other two of the Senators' top-four scorers are also sophomores.

"Me, Gracie (Litttle) and Jaycee (Jackson) have all played with each other since, like, third grade," Klinger said. "So all of us have chemistry. ... We all just work really well together, like pieces of a puzzle."

Washington Township's success hasn't gotten to its players though. That's how Godbolt knows they're serious about their chances of leaving Frankfort with a semistate title in tow.

The Senators eked out an overtime win over Argos in the regional, but it could've been made easier, Godbolt said. Washington Township shot 2-for-8 from the free-throw line in the extra frame and missed a few key free throws late in the fourth quarter that could've put the game on ice.

"Knocking down our shots," Klinger said of what needs to happen Saturday to see the Senators' run continue, "especially free throws."

Just because Washington Township found ways to improve on its performance in the regional doesn't mean last Saturday wasn't filled with celebration. On top of the usual festivities on the court, the Senators we're greeted by an unlikely visitor upon arriving back at the school that night.

Joe Huppenthal and his Lake Central squad were making their way back from a regional win of their own when their bus had to pull over for fire and police escorting a bus heading the other way. Huppenthal immediately recognized the bus to be that of one of his former assistants, Godbolt.

Lake Central rerouted, surprising the Senators.

"That was good stuff, man," Godbolt said. "I didn't even know they were there, and my girls are yelling, 'Coach, Coach.' They're calling me out in front of the fire engine and I see Joe. That was a class act. It was a class act. I mean, that was great."

The Senators will look to earn another celebration Saturday at semistate. Under the new format, Washington Township will need to win two games at Frankfort to have a chance at a Class 1A title. The Senators open the semistate at 11 a.m. Central against Bethany Christian.

