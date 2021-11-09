Senior Ana Blakey ready to be the face of Marquette girls basketball

MICHIGAN CITY — Ana Blakely walked out of a meeting with Marquette girls basketball coach Katie Collignon last month with a clear directive for the 2021-22 season.
The Blazers are now Blakely’s basketball team.
The lone senior in the program, Blakely is the only rotation player returning to the varsity squad this season after Shena Fleming transferred to La Lumiere and Ruth Bean moved to Indianapolis. In the one-on-one meeting that was held just as practice was beginning this year, Collignon asked Blakely to be a leader for a young Marquette team that features four freshmen in the starting lineup.
“Having Coach (Collignon) ask me that, it’s just confirmation for me,” Blakely said. “It feels good to know that I can be the leader and I can help them out. I have to be the expectation for this program.”
Blakely arrived at Marquette in the fall of 2019 after spending her freshman year on the junior varsity roster at Westville. She joined the team as the Blazers were coming off a pair of state championships and were experiencing a roster turnover. Gone were Sophia and Emma Nolan as well as the starting backcourt of Emmery Joseph and Morgan Crook.
The 2019-20 season was baptism by fire for Blakely as she averaged 5.3 points and 3.7 assists in helping to lead Marquette to a 9-13 record. She continued in her role as the starting point guard last year and averaged 9.8 points per game to go along with 2.9 steals. With each passing year, Blakely has embraced the leadership component of basketball.
“Being a point guard, that position is all about leadership,” Blakely said. “It’s the most important position on the team in terms of controlling everything. I know that I’m in a position to be a mentor for my younger teammates.”
There isn’t anyone else that Collignon would rather have in that position. The sixth-year coach has been able to lean on Blakely as almost a second coach on the floor and the two have had deep conversations about leadership, including the private meeting last month where Collignon turned over the keys to the team to her senior guard.
“She’s had that pressure of being a leader for the last three years and she’s owned it,” Collignon said. “We’ve got a good group of young players and it’s made me change my ways of how I coach a little. Ana is able to help with that with her experience.”
Marquette’s talented freshmen include talented shooting guard Jiselle Chabes. Chabes had 12 points in her career debut against Boone Grove and then came back with 15 points and seven rebounds against South Bend Adams. Forward Natalie Robinson is averaging 10 rebounds per game after two outings and sisters Livia and Elania Balling round out the starting five as Marquette’s next set of talented twins.
While Blakely knows she won’t be around by the time the talented quartet reaches their full potential, she’s thrilled to be able to play a role in their development.
“My advice to them is to work hard during the offseason and be ready to work every day in practice,” Blakely said. “We just want to focus on constant improvement and be ready to shine in the games.”