Senior Ana Blakey ready to be the face of Marquette girls basketball

“Being a point guard, that position is all about leadership,” Blakely said. “It’s the most important position on the team in terms of controlling everything. I know that I’m in a position to be a mentor for my younger teammates.”

There isn’t anyone else that Collignon would rather have in that position. The sixth-year coach has been able to lean on Blakely as almost a second coach on the floor and the two have had deep conversations about leadership, including the private meeting last month where Collignon turned over the keys to the team to her senior guard.

“She’s had that pressure of being a leader for the last three years and she’s owned it,” Collignon said. “We’ve got a good group of young players and it’s made me change my ways of how I coach a little. Ana is able to help with that with her experience.”

Marquette’s talented freshmen include talented shooting guard Jiselle Chabes. Chabes had 12 points in her career debut against Boone Grove and then came back with 15 points and seven rebounds against South Bend Adams. Forward Natalie Robinson is averaging 10 rebounds per game after two outings and sisters Livia and Elania Balling round out the starting five as Marquette’s next set of talented twins.