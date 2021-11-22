Seniors Essence Johnson, Katelyn Zajeski set tone for Lake Central girls basketball

“I’ve been telling both of them how proud I am of them,” sixth-year coach Joe Huppenthal said. “It’s like their senior year, the light bulb has finally come on as to what we expect of them. It’s not that it wasn’t that way before, they are just totally engaged right now.”

“They’ve just been phenomenal, and that’s why we are what we are,” he added. “Without these two, the young kids, they just don’t know.”

The name of the game for Johnson, a 5-foot-11 forward, is in disrupting opposing players.

Whether it’s altering or blocking shots, as she did repeatedly in a 75-32 win over Bishop Noll on Friday, or crashing the boards and generating second-chance opportunities, Johnson knows her strengths and maximizes them.

Huppenthal said this group’s athleticism allows them to bring pressure further up the court on defense.

“We’ve got some athletes, and you’ve got to utilize it,” Huppenthal said. “This is the most athletic team I’ve had since I’ve been here. We’re going to make some mistakes, but our athleticism could cover some of that stuff.”

Both Johnson and Zajeski are comfortable in the setup, and are vocal in communicating where everyone needs to be on the floor.