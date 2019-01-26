HAMMOND — A rough play can lead to a fight. For two Lake County high schools, it led to a new event.
Before Saturday’s girls basketball game, the teams from Gavit and Lowell gathered around a banner reading “sportsmanship starts with us.” The Gavit players presented the visiting Lowell players with yellow roses, while the Lowell players gave commemorative pins. After the game, the teams met in the Gavit cafeteria for a dinner honoring sportsmanship.
“I don’t know of any other schools that are doing this,” said Lowell coach Kelly Chavez, addressing both teams. “If you guys take this seriously, it will become contagious.”
There is not a long history between the schools, which are separated by 25 miles and play in different conferences. Last year marked their first matchup since 2003.
However, one play in the third quarter inspired Gavit coach Alana Anderson to bring the schools together again.
Dominique Johnson, Gavit’s starting point guard and leading scorer, collided with Lowell guard Sarah Richardson diving for a loose ball. Johnson stayed on the ground with a season-ending knee injury.
“I was a little upset with (Richardson) because I thought it was intentional,” said Johnson, who is now a junior. “But she started crying herself. She was hurt that I had gotten hurt.”
Richardson found Johnson after the game to see how she was doing and to apologize for unintentionally causing the injury. Johnson and Anderson were touched by Richardson’s concern, which led Anderson to reach out to Chavez by email.
The two coaches, who are both now in their third season at their respective schools, discovered that they shared a commitment to the type of sportsmanship demonstrated by Richardson and Johnson.
They decided that Saturday’s game would not be a normal nonconference game for two teams preparing for the postseason. Rather, it would be a celebration of the bonding power of sports and a chance for girls from rural Lowell and urban Hammond to get to know one another.
At the dinner, Gavit and Lowell players intermingled without prompting. Though Lowell won Saturday's game by 25 points, there was no sign of hostility. Sharing tables, several younger players expressed the hope that this game would continue in the future.
Richardson and Johnson, both team captains, were awarded plaques before the game for their roles in bringing the teams together. For Richardson, a senior, Saturday was her first and last sportsmanship dinner. Her coach, however, will not soon forget her.
“I admire her silent leadership,” Chavez said. “She leads with her actions, not her words.”