Sister act getting rave reviews for Valparaiso girls basketball

Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said the play of the Gerdt sisters is part of an exceptional team chemistry.

“They’re very unselfish as a team, and that’s huge,” she said.

Wilson said Emma has provided leadership to the Vikings.

“And we have a ton of leaders in this group, which is nice,” she said.

Becca saw some time on varsity as a freshman, and Wilson said she has made a big jump in her development this season on varsity.

“Your freshman year on varsity is a tough year,” Wilson said. “It doesn't matter how athletic they are or how good of a basketball player they are, it's just a big jump from middle school. So this year, I think she just really feels comfortable in here.”

Emma credits the team’s positive mental attitude for early-season success for the Vikings.

“This is by far the best team attitude mentally, that I've ever seen so far,” she said. “So that's really exciting, and that's helping us a lot.”

Emma Gerdt was a starter on last year’s team that went 16-6, and the Vikings are building on that momentum.

“We’ve just been getting better and better,” she said.