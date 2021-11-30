Sister act getting rave reviews for Valparaiso girls basketball

VALPARAISO — Emma and Becca Gerdt’s competitiveness has been a big plus for 7-0 Valparaiso, which is off to its best start in at least 20 seasons.
Emma, a 6-foot-1 senior forward, and Becca, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, give the Vikings an inside presence. The sisters' basketball prowess started at an early age, and they honed their skills on their backyard court.
“We’ve been playing like as soon as we could dribble,” Becca said.
Emma said, “We’ve been playing with our dad, he shoots with us in the backyard, and we started playing club ball later.”
The Gerdts also play some one-on-one on the backyard court.
“It’s pretty competitive,” Becca said.
Emma agreed: “It’s very competitive.”
And who wins?
“It goes back and forth,” they said in unison.
And that backyard competitiveness spills over onto the playing court for the Vikings against every opponent.
“When we're playing one-on-one, we're trying to get each other better, and when we're playing together, we're trying to get each other better, too” Emma said.
Emma scored eight points and grabbed a team-high five rebounds, while Becca added seven points and three rebounds in a 62-28 win over Merrillville on Wednesday. Emma is averaging 8.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, while Becca is averaging 10 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson said the play of the Gerdt sisters is part of an exceptional team chemistry.
“They’re very unselfish as a team, and that’s huge,” she said.
Wilson said Emma has provided leadership to the Vikings.
“And we have a ton of leaders in this group, which is nice,” she said.
Becca saw some time on varsity as a freshman, and Wilson said she has made a big jump in her development this season on varsity.
“Your freshman year on varsity is a tough year,” Wilson said. “It doesn't matter how athletic they are or how good of a basketball player they are, it's just a big jump from middle school. So this year, I think she just really feels comfortable in here.”
Emma credits the team’s positive mental attitude for early-season success for the Vikings.
“This is by far the best team attitude mentally, that I've ever seen so far,” she said. “So that's really exciting, and that's helping us a lot.”
Emma Gerdt was a starter on last year’s team that went 16-6, and the Vikings are building on that momentum.
“We’ve just been getting better and better,” she said.
Becca said the unselfish play of everyone has been a key to the success.
“We’re really pushing each other really hard in practice,” she said. “In the games we’re just really close, so we have good chemistry and we're able to pass the ball and get it to our shooters when we need to.”
Emma said her goals are to continue to play hard and always have a good attitude.
“Play unselfish and just really hit the rebounds and look to shoot when I'm open and just really have fun when I'm playing out there,” she said.
Game summary
How Valparaiso won: The Vikings used a balanced attack to pull away from Merrillville. Junior guard Norah Flynn led the Vikings with 14 points, while Amelia Benjamin added 11 and Bolanle Ayangade chipped in with nine. Emma Gerdt tossed in eight points and Becca Gerdt had seven.
Impact player: Benjamin, a senior guard, filled the stat sheet for the Vikings with 11 points, four assists and two steals.
Tough schedule: Merrillville (1-4), which had nine points from Kennedie Burkes, has faced South Bend St. Joseph, Warsaw, Northridge and Valparaiso already.
Notable: The 7-0 start is the best for Valparaiso since the 2004-05 team began the season 5-0 on the way to a 21-2 mark. That squad won a sectional before losing to South Bend Washington by 3 points in the regional semifinal.
Quotable: “We had three games (two weeks ago) and at the front end of the season that's a tough schedule. ... So I was a little leery at first where our legs would be. ... What I was proud of when the ball wasn’t falling, we stepped up our defense, and we got a flow going and then we started hitting baskets. ... (Merrillville) is a nice team and I was worried about their speed. They’re very quick and athletic.” -- Valparaiso coach Candy Wilson.