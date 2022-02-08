Sophomores lead Lake Central to sectional title triumph over West Side

MUNSTER — Aniyah Bishop came to the Munster gym ready to play Tuesday, and it showed on the boards.

The Indians sophomore grabbed 13 rebounds to go with her 18 points in a 68-33 sectional championship win over West Side.

“It just takes heart and I kind of felt it tonight, not that I don’t feel on other nights. I just felt that drive in me to want to hustle and do what we were struggling with,” the Indians sophomore said. “I had to step up a little.”

Bishop was in a bit of rut lately. Averaging just under 14 points per game, she had scored 10 or fewer in four of the last five. Tuesday feels like a turning point.

Coach Joe Huppenthal could easily be heard yelling for his team to get Bishop the ball when she had position under the basket.

“Slumps happen and you just got to figure out how to get out of them,” she said. “I had to figure out how to get out of it if I wanted to excel. That’s just something I had to get through.”

Huppenthal said Bishop creates problems for teams with her length and athleticism. He’s been on her about being more aggressive on the offensive glass. She did just that Tuesday.

“One thing about this team is that it’s somebody different every night. The other night it was Vanessa (Wimberly). One night it was Essence (Johnson). One night it’s Ayla (Krygier). One night it’s Riley (Milausnic). One night it was Katelyn (Zajeski),” Huppenthal said. “If you would’ve told me when the season started that we’d be 23-3 and win a sectional championship, I would’ve told you you were crazy. That’s a credit to these kids. They’ve bought in and our chemistry is off the charts. It’s just been a great year to coach.”

West Side (12-9) led the game for about 90 seconds. Then the Indians got their legs under them.

Milausnic hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter and had 23 points by halftime. She finished with 30 and Lake Central was up 44-16. Huppenthal said she was hot and he told his team to keep feeding her.

“It was just, ‘Give her the ball and run back on defense.’ I’m just kidding, but almost,” Bishop said. “We love her confidence. We love her game because she gives us points and she makes the game easier.”

Lake Central (23-3) will play Plymouth Saturday in the LaPorte regional. The Pilgrims (15-9) won the Mishawaka sectional. They’re led by junior center Taylor Delp, who nearly averages a double-double at 15.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. She and senior Clare Sheedy are both 6-feet tall, so Bishop’s ability to rebound and play defense in the paint will be key.

“I’m ready. We’re all ready. We’re ready for whatever you bring to us,” Bishop said. “We’ll be there.”

