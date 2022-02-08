South Central rallies to stay undefeated in sectional championship win over Rensselaer

RENSSELAER — South Central senior Abbie Tomblin was clutching the Class 2A Rensselaer Sectional trophy and didn't want to let go.

It was awarded to the Satellites a few minutes after Tuesday’s thrilling 41-38 come-from-behind victory to remain undefeated (26-0).

Winning the title her senior year meant a lot, considering she was part of the 2020 team that won a regional crown.

“Honestly, it feels good just knowing that we have a chance at it again to go even farther,” she said.

It wasn’t easy, as the Satellites had to rally from a 33-29 deficit with 6 minutes left in the game to topple the inspired Bombers (17-7). Two free throws by Tomblin got South Central within 36-34, and Tomblin then got a steal at midcourt and made a driving layup to knot the score at 36-36 with just under 2 minutes remaining.

“I just kind of jumped the pass,” Tomblin said. “I guess you could say just ... I know I didn't want to lose.”

Lillian Tolmen made one of two foul shots to put the Satellites up 37-36 with 1:26 left, and then they got a stop with 1:10 remaining. Rensselaer got the ball back on a five-second count on the inbound attempt, but Olivia Marks got a steal.

Tomblin and Tolmen each made one of two foul shots for a 39-36 lead before Taylor Van Meter hit both ends of a one-and-one for a 39-38 count with 17 seconds left.

South Central’s Delanie Gale was fouled again with 14 seconds left and had the double bonus. She wasn’t too nervous.

“Honestly, I wasn't thinking anything. I was like, do or die pretty much,” Gale said. “ I walked to the line and you always have to have that mentality that these are gonna go in.”

Gale rattled home the first foul shot.

“You hit that first one, there's a better chance you're gonna hit the second,” she said.

South Central led 41-38, and with Rensselaer needing a 3-pointer to tie, a desperation shot was off the mark and the Satellites had their fourth sectional title in school history, all since 2005.

“Oh, it’s pretty crazy,” Gale said.

South Central coach Ben Anderson said his team did what they always do.

“They've found a way all season,” he said. ”We've had some rough games the last couple weeks. It's so much pressure on them being undefeated, but they handle it so well. They handle it with maturity. They're just absolutely incredible. I'm speechless. Honestly. I'm so proud of them.

"They are so deserving of this, and hats off to Rensselaer Central because that was an absolute, just a fantastic team, just an absolute gut-wrenching loss for them. I’m just very, very proud of my girls.”

Tomblin finished with 11 points, while Marks had nine points. Lauren Bowmar added eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

“(Tomblin) had a rough start, but she’s always our rock and our go-to,” Anderson said. “Just all of them. They were all outstanding.”

South Central led 14-9 midway through the second quarter before Rensselaer went on a 7-0 run.

A basket by Van Meter gave Rensselaer its first lead at 16-14 with 1:05 left in the second quarter. Three free throws and a bucket by Marks put South Central up 19-16 at the break.

Rensselaer led 28-27 with 8 minutes left, and it was a battle the rest of the way. Jessie Ringen dropped in a game-high 16 points for the Bombers, while Van Meter added 15 points and seven rebounds.

“I just think definitely our maturity and everything (was key),” Tomblin said. “... I know everyone else was just thinking the whole time, ‘I gotta make good decisions, it's a close game,’ and we haven’t really been in a situation like this. Rensselaer is a very good team so credit to them.”

South Central will play Andrean in the second game at noon Saturday at the Winamac Regional.

