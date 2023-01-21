South Central wins PCC crown, keeps traveling trophy

HEBRON — South Central made history Saturday night.

The Satellites won their third straight Porter County Conference crown with a convincing 56-40 win over Kouts at Hebron, and they get to keep the traveling trophy by winning three in succession.

“It’s awesome,” said Kate Welsh, who scored 12 points. “It’s always been a goal. I remember being in the fifth grade when they retired the last one, and always coming to the games and everything. It’s always been a goal because three in a row means you get to retire (the trophy).”

It wasn’t easy to get No. 3, as Kouts (14-7) battled for three quarters and took a 24-19 lead with 5:42 left in the third quarter and still led 29-26 on a three by Taylor Moyer. South Central’s Lilly Tolmen to knot the game at 29-29 with eight minutes left.

South Central (19-3) took control in the fourth quarter, and Sadie Marks jump-started a 10-2 run to open the period with a 3-pointer. Marks finished with a game-high 16 points and was the catalyst for the Satellites. She grabbed eight rebounds, dished out three assists and had three steals.

“She was really the spark that got us back,” Welsh said. “After coming out of halftime and then going on a run, we always talk about weathering the storm, and Sadie sparked that for us.”

South Central also stepped up the defense and limited Kouts to just 11 points in the quarter while scoring 27.

“We try to get a hand in everyone’s face so no one could shoot it and play lockdown defense and no second opportunities,” Marks said.

Marks’ play didn’t surprise Welsh.

“She’s one of the most competitive ones out here and she will always give everything she’s got,” Welsh said. “You always know that she’s there.”

South Central led 39-31 after the run, and Welsh took over from the free throw line down the stretch, sinking 9-of-10 foul shots.

“I think (the run) kept us up, and we wouldn’t let our heads down,” Marks said.

It’s just the second time a trophy has been retired in the girls PCC tournament.

“I’m just so proud of our seniors,” coach Ben Anderson said. “They’ve worked their entire lives literally, they’ve been playing since they could walk with the Marks girls and the Welsh girls, Tolmen. They’ve been playing basketball their entire lives, and this is just a culmination of all the hard work over years and years and years.”

Tolmen and Hope Welsh each added nine points and Olivia Marks finished with eight points while battling foul trouble.

“They never folded their tents when they could’ve of couple times,” Anderson said. “We went down five points early in the third quarter, and we could’ve folded but instead we weathered the storm. We got through the third quarter, and then we started knocking down some shots.”

It was the turning point in the game.

“We told them at halftime, ‘Keep shooting it,’” Anderson said.

Allison Capounch led the Fillies with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Moyer add 10 points and four boards.

PHOTOS: South Central and Kouts face off in the PCC Tournament Final web-galleryhtmlcode web-galleryhtmlcode South Central, PCC Tournament 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_1 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_8 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_4 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_6 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_7 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_2 012123-spt-gbk-pcc_3